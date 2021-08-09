Hyundai N Line range to launch in September: To get motorsport-inspired styling & more

Hyundai is expected to roll out the first N Line car in India in September. Earlier this year, we spotted the Hyundai i20 N Line testing which is likely to be the first N Line in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will be launching its very first N Line model in India in 2021 and also confirmed that a range of N Line cars will follow over the next few years. Through the N Line range, Hyundai will offer a sportier appeal for its existing models with motorsport-inspired styling cues. The first N Line launching in September is expected to be the i20 N Line which we spotted testing in March this year. We shot a short video of the i20 N Line wearing heavy camouflage (watch video below).

Based on the test mule, the i20 N Line will get a diffuser-style rear bumper along with angular tail lamps and also twin-port exhaust set-up. As a part of the N Line package, the Hyundai N Line gets dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and the same is expected to be offered on the India-spec model as well.

The upcoming India-spec Hyundai i20 N Line will draw power from a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for churning out 120 hp of power along with 172 Nm of torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The car would likely boast a sportier exhaust note as well. In addition to the aforementioned changes, the i20 N Line is also expected to get some tweaks to the suspension set up for sportier ride quality. The said model will most likely be positioned at the top of the i20 line-up in India and is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

The introduction of Hyundai’s N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drives a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism. As an organization committed to India, Hyundai has been introducing superior products and services for customers, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

“To augment customer delight, we will introduce a new N Line model in 2021 and subsequently launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years.”

