Hyundai N Line range to launch in September: To get motorsport-inspired styling & more

Hyundai is expected to roll out the first N Line car in India in September. Earlier this year, we spotted the Hyundai i20 N Line testing which is likely to be the first N Line in India

By:Updated: Aug 09, 2021 4:14 PM

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will be launching its very first N Line model in India in 2021 and also confirmed that a range of N Line cars will follow over the next few years. Through the N Line range, Hyundai will offer a sportier appeal for its existing models with motorsport-inspired styling cues. The first N Line launching in September is expected to be the i20 N Line which we spotted testing in March this year. We shot a short video of the i20 N Line wearing heavy camouflage (watch video below).

Based on the test mule, the i20 N Line will get a diffuser-style rear bumper along with angular tail lamps and also twin-port exhaust set-up. As a part of the N Line package, the Hyundai N Line gets dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and the same is expected to be offered on the India-spec model as well.

hyundai i20 nline launch

The upcoming India-spec Hyundai i20 N Line will draw power from a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for churning out 120 hp of power along with 172 Nm of torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The car would likely boast a sportier exhaust note as well. In addition to the aforementioned changes, the i20 N Line is also expected to get some tweaks to the suspension set up for sportier ride quality. The said model will most likely be positioned at the top of the i20 line-up in India and is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

The introduction of Hyundai’s N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drives a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism. As an organization committed to India, Hyundai has been introducing superior products and services for customers, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

“To augment customer delight, we will introduce a new N Line model in 2021 and subsequently launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

2021 MotoGP: Jorge Martin bags first win after Lap 1 crash delays race

2021 MotoGP: Jorge Martin bags first win after Lap 1 crash delays race

Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000 cities

Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000 cities

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance partner to offer 100% vehicle financing to customers

Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance partner to offer 100% vehicle financing to customers

2021 EV Expo begins in Delhi: Multiple new EVs launched on day 1

2021 EV Expo begins in Delhi: Multiple new EVs launched on day 1

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport

CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport

Nissan India free monsoon checkup camp begins: 18 new service centres opened

Nissan India free monsoon checkup camp begins: 18 new service centres opened