We are here to help you pick the most value-for-money variant of the 2022 Hyundai Venue. If you are someone who has decided to buy the Venue or know someone who is planning to buy this compact SUV, this article is for you.

When you think of buying a car, you might debate and deliberate on which manufacturer and model to go for. Depending on your preference or budget, you might be looking at various options from different manufacturers. However, deciding which vehicle you want to buy is only half the battle. Once you are sure about the model you want to buy you also need to figure out which trim is going to be the best for you. Value-conscious buyers are always on the hunt for the variant that would give them the most for their money. Let us take a look at the most desirable trim for the new Hyundai Venue.

Value-for-money trim of Hyundai Venue

The S+ and S(O) trims are the best when it comes to a balance of money and features. While the S+ trim is only available with the diesel motor, the S(O) gives you the choice to pick up the 1.0-litre turbo petrol with an iMT at the same price. Depending on whether you like petrol or diesel vehicles, you could swing either way.

What you get

If you want your Venue to look pretty much like the one you see on billboards, the S+ and S(O) trims will facilitate that. You get LED projector lamps, LED DRLs, the new dark chrome grille, the attractive connected tail lamp and the bigger 16-inch tyres too. On the inside, these trims come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. If you opt for the turbo petrol model, then you also get cruise control and rear windshield wiper and washer.

Thankfully, Hyundai has equipped most of the safety features in the mid-level trims and you only need to opt for the top-end variant if you desire six airbags.

An alternative

Your second-best option would be to go for the SX trim which costs a bit more but also gives you a lot of features that could be useful for some. By spending the extra cash, you get things like a sunroof, wireless charger, rear armrest with cup holder and most importantly, automatic air conditioning. At the back, you will get seats with adjustable headrests, a two-step reclining feature and 60:40 folding capabilities. Adding to the interior aesthetic will be a flat-bottom steering wheel and leather finish on the steering and the gear knob. If you opt for the 1.2-litre petrol model, you also get additional features like the enhanced touchscreen with Bluelink, nature sounds and Home to car capabilities.