Most fun to drive cars under Rs 10 Lakh: Ford Figo S, Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and more!

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki introduced the new Baleno RS for the car enthusiasts which is the high-performance version of the standard Baleno model. The ‘RS’ version of the car packs a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine making close to 102bhp and 150Nm. What makes this car hoot to drive is not just the output figures, but its overall sub-1-tonne weight giving it an impressive power-to-weight advantage. And when overall package is considered, the Baleno RS is definitely a fun-to-drive car which also balances out on the practicality and efficiency. It currently retails at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

The Volkswagen Polo is in itself a very good car to drive and the top-of-the-line GT TSI is only better. The car packs a 1197cc 4-cylinder petrol engine delivering 103.5bhp of maximum power at 5000rpm and 175Nm of peak torque comes at 1500-4100rpm. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission which is simply one of the best gearboxes in the range. If that was not all, the company also claims a 17.2kmpl mileage figure on the car. The car retails at a price tag of Rs 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Tiago JTP

The Safari maker introduced the new Tiago JTP in the Indian market not very long back. This car is a hotter, more performance-oriented version of the standard Tiago car. It draws power from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which pushes out 114bhp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. One of the few upgrades brought to the car compared to its standard version include an optimized suspension setup along with fatter section rubbers. It currently retails at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Figo S 1.5 Diesel

The Mustang maker is definitely one of the brands to look out for if you are looking to buy a driver-oriented car. The brand has made some of the most fun to drive cars such as Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus. And in the Indian portfolio, it sells the Figo S which is the Sports edition of the standard Figo. It packs a 100hp/215Nm, 1.5-litre diesel unit which is one of the best diesel engines present in its class, known both its performance and efficiency. The same engine is also shared in the Ford Ecosport S. The Figo Sports Edition prices start at Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Fiat Punto Abarth

No discussion about hot-hatches can come to an end without the mention of the Fiat Abarth Punto. The yellow/red scorpion from Italy is arguably one of the best to drive small cars one can buy in India. It comes with a performance-oriented 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which is an absolute fire-starter. The engine delivers 145bhp of maximum power, which is very well handled by its capable chassis, and the result is an absolute hooligan on four wheels. Now if you can stretch your budget a little over Rs 10 lakh, this car currently retails at Rs 10.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).