Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

The list comprises petrol-automatic hatchbacks offered by Maruti Suzuki, Datsun, and Renault. AMTs have proven to be more efficient than CVT or even DCT.

Rising fuel prices is something which we all are tired of. Unless, you are someone who owns at least 60 per cent of the industries in India or are the owner of the largest social networking site. In this age, the alternatives will be to turn to an electric vehicle. However, electric vehicles don’t seem to cut the mustard as they have their own range shortcomings. This also doesn’t mean that people have stopped filling their cars or motorcycles with fuel. Instead, this story will focus on you as a buyer and if you are out in the market looking for a new car within Rs 10 lakh and an automatic at that, these are your choices. Choices in the sense we list out to you the most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars in the Indian market today. Go ahead and check the list.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Since its debut last year, just before the lockdown, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the undisputed king of the segment. The engine is a new 1.2-litre, Dualjet unit that not only makes more power than before but also brings in enhanced efficiency. The manufacturer claims a mileage of 24.12kmpl from the 88hp/113Nm, 1.2-litre motor, paired with an AMT. Prices start from Rs 7.41 lakh – Rs 8.90 lakh for the automatic version, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift follows the Dzire and what might seem strange here is that despite being lighter, the hatchback isn’t as efficient as the sedan. It has the same engine as well as transmission from the Dzire but the manufacturer says that the fuel efficiency of the motor with the AMT is 23.76kmpl. Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic begin from Rs 6.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

Datsun redi-Go

The Datsun redi-Go is one of the most fuel efficient hatchbacks in India. It has a 1.0-litre engine that is paired with an AMT and lays claims to 22kmpl fuel efficiency. Datsun has priced the car quite competitively at Rs 4.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid was once upon a time (read in the BS4 era) one of the most fuel-efficient petrol cars. However, with BS6, it had to forfeit the claim. Now available in an 800cc as well as 1.0-litre guise, the Renault Kwid boasts a fuel efficiency of 22kmpl with the bigger motor and an AMT combo. Prices for this combination begin from Rs 4.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The WagonR is available in two engine options and the smaller one is the fuel-efficient of the two. The 1.0-litre engine makes 67hp of power and 90Nm. It boasts an efficiency of 21.79kmpl when paired with the 5-speed AMT. Prices of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR AMT begin from Rs 5.48 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre engine, the same found in the WagonR. It gives the same fuel efficiency as well – 21.7kmpl – in the manual as well as automatic guise. Prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso auto begin from Rs 4.82 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

This version of the Celerio may be on its way out but that still doesn’t take away the fact that the car is one of the most fuel-efficient petrol ones you can buy today. The engine is the same as in the S-Presso and WagonR and it makes the same power and torque too. However, here the engine when paired with an AMT gives 21.63kmpl – negligible when compared to the other two cars. Prices of the Celerio begin from Rs 5.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

