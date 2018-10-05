Most fuel-efficient diesel cars in India to help you beat high fuel prices

Fuel prices in India are escalating rapidly and to drive your cars on an everyday basis is more expensive than ever. However, with newer technologies and advancements in weight-saving materials, fuel-efficiency of some cars today is exceedingly impressive. The best part about these cars is that they aren't the slowest in their segment and hence offer a good balance between performance and fuel-efficiency. In this story, we bring to you some of the most fuel-efficient cars in India, which not only are inexpensive to run but don't cost a bomb either. Considering the high fuel prices, vehicles with high mileage are going to be popular among mass-market consumers right now. In the first part of a two-part series, we take a look at the most fuel-efficient diesel cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

Maruti Swift & Dzire:

Both the cars are extremely popular among Indian consumers and dominate their respective segments in terms of sales. One of the reasons behind the success of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire is their high fuel-efficiency. At 28.40Km/l (ARAI certified), both these cars offer great savings in terms of fuel cost but one should bear in mind that these are claimed figures. Both cars are powered by a 1.3L diesel engine that generates 74 hp with 190Nm of torque. Both the Swift & Dzire are available in Manual and AMT transmission versions. The Dzire is a sub-compact sedan and offers extra boot space over the Swift, thereby playing an important role for people looking for extra space on long journeys. The price of Swift diesel starts from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) whereas the diesel variant of Dzire starts from Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz:

Maruti's mid-size sedan has held its position high and is competing well against tough competition including the Honda City and Hyundai Verna. The car recently got a facelift with subtle styling changes and a new petrol engine along with an improved Li-ion battery pack for the mild-hybrid system. The system not only automatically starts and stops the engine when stationary or moving but also provides acceleration assist. The 1.3L DDiS engine generates a power of 90Hp and 200Nm of torque while returning a fuel economy of 28.09Km/L (ARAI certified), making it the most fuel-efficient car in its segment in India. Pricing of the Ciaz diesel starts from Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Amaze:

The second generation Amaze was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and became an instant hit in the sub-compact sedan segment after Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Honda Amaze has been known for its spacious cabin and its fuel-efficient 1.5L i-DTEC engine generating 99hp of power and 200Nm of torque while delivering a mileage of 27.3Km/L (ARAI certified). However, Honda Amaze also got the first in class CVT transmission in a diesel engine in this segment which is powered by the same 1.5L i-DTEC engine. However, the power output has been reduced to 79hp and 160Nm of torque while delivering a mileage of 23.8 Km/L. The prices of Honda Amaze diesel starts from Rs 6.90 lakh ex-showroom Delhi and goes up to Rs 9.10 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

Ever since its launch in October 2015, Baleno has been a success for Maruti Suzuki in terms of sales and is doing well till date. With loads of features and a spacious cabin, Baleno is a true premium hatchback in its segment. Also, the fuel efficiency is 27.39Km/L (ARAI certified) and the power comes from a 1.3L DDiS diesel engine making 74Hp and 190Nm of torque.

The Baleno diesel starts at a price of Rs 6.50 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and goes up to Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Jazz:

Another premium hatchback which makes it to the list is the Honda Jazz. The car got a facelift in July 2018 and now features dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS and front armrest come as standard making it a feature rich car. This car is powered by a frugal yet adequately powered 1.5L i-DTEC engine making 99Hp & 200Nm of torque while returning a mileage of 27.3Km/L (ARAI certified) which makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the market. The prices of Honda Jazz diesel starts from Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi and goes up to Rs 9.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.