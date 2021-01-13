Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

These are the country's highest-rated petrol cars, in terms of fuel efficiency and they happen to be from Maruti Suzuki, Renault as well as Nissan.

The petrol prices have crossed Rs 90/litre in India. Every drop of fuel that you will usually put in your car or bike needs to help you cover the maximum ground. If you already own a car then there are various you can do to ensure that you don’t spend too much on fuel. Another bit is if you’re looking to own a new car these days, then here is the list from which you can select. These are the country’s highest-rated petrol cars, in terms of fuel efficiency. With the BS6 transition, the rated fuel economy of many cars has gone down as well. However, in the words of a senior R&D engineer, this is a result of the different calibration as far as lab testing these cars goes. In the sense, in the real world there shouldn’t be much of a difference.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Can’t believe that a sedan and an automatic one at that will have the highest-rated fuel efficiency amongst petrol cars. Needless to say, it has to be from the Maruti Suzuki stables. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, one of India’s best selling sedans, in its AMT avatar gives 24.12kmpl mileage. That’s roughly 2kmpl more than the manual version. The Dzire prices start from Rs 5.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Glanza/ Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Under the skin, both the cars are the same. They share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is good for 88hp/113Nm. This is the same engine in the Dzire as well. It gets mild-hybrid tech too. The rated fuel efficiency of the manual version is 23.87kmpl.

Also Read Toyota Glanza hybrid review

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is an entry-level hatchback and is priced at Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. It has 1.0-litre as well as 800cc petrol engines. The claimed mileage of the Kwid in its BS6 AMT form is 22.5kmpl. While most of the manufacturers used to claim that mileage isn’t affected by the use of AMTs, in BS6 it has been observed that the latter manages to save fuel in a more efficient pattern.

Also Read Renault Kwid BS6 review

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Talk of fuel efficiency in cars and Maruti Suzuki has to be on top. The Maruti Suzuki Alto too has been one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country. However, BS6 brought down the efficiency numbers and this Rs 2.98 lakh (ex) car now boasts 22.05kmpl.

There are a few other Maruti Suzuki petrol cars like the Swift, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio that boast mileage of 21kmpl+. However, there is only one compact SUV that even claims 20kmpl and if you scroll down, you will understand what we are talking about.

Nissan Magnite

An all-new SUV which has been developed from ground-up, the new Nissan Magnite boasts 20kmpl from its 98hp/160Nm, 1.0-litre turbocharged heart. This efficiency can only be achieved with a manual transmission. Prices start from Rs 5.49 lakh for the Magnite, ex-showroom.

Also Read Nissan Magnite review

