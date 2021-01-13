Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

These are the country's highest-rated petrol cars, in terms of fuel efficiency and they happen to be from Maruti Suzuki, Renault as well as Nissan.

By:January 13, 2021 2:54 PM

The petrol prices have crossed Rs 90/litre in India. Every drop of fuel that you will usually put in your car or bike needs to help you cover the maximum ground. If you already own a car then there are various you can do to ensure that you don’t spend too much on fuel. Another bit is if you’re looking to own a new car these days, then here is the list from which you can select. These are the country’s highest-rated petrol cars, in terms of fuel efficiency. With the BS6 transition, the rated fuel economy of many cars has gone down as well. However, in the words of a senior R&D engineer, this is a result of the different calibration as far as lab testing these cars goes. In the sense, in the real world there shouldn’t be much of a difference.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Can’t believe that a sedan and an automatic one at that will have the highest-rated fuel efficiency amongst petrol cars. Needless to say, it has to be from the Maruti Suzuki stables. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, one of India’s best selling sedans, in its AMT avatar gives 24.12kmpl mileage. That’s roughly 2kmpl more than the manual version. The Dzire prices start from Rs 5.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Glanza/ Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Under the skin, both the cars are the same. They share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is good for 88hp/113Nm. This is the same engine in the Dzire as well. It gets mild-hybrid tech too. The rated fuel efficiency of the manual version is 23.87kmpl.

Also Read Toyota Glanza hybrid review

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is an entry-level hatchback and is priced at Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. It has 1.0-litre as well as 800cc petrol engines. The claimed mileage of the Kwid in its BS6 AMT form is 22.5kmpl. While most of the manufacturers used to claim that mileage isn’t affected by the use of AMTs, in BS6 it has been observed that the latter manages to save fuel in a more efficient pattern.

Also Read Renault Kwid BS6 review

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Talk of fuel efficiency in cars and Maruti Suzuki has to be on top. The Maruti Suzuki Alto too has been one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country. However, BS6 brought down the efficiency numbers and this Rs 2.98 lakh (ex) car now boasts 22.05kmpl.

There are a few other Maruti Suzuki petrol cars like the Swift, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio that boast mileage of 21kmpl+. However, there is only one compact SUV that even claims 20kmpl and if you scroll down, you will understand what we are talking about.

Nissan Magnite

An all-new SUV which has been developed from ground-up, the new Nissan Magnite boasts 20kmpl from its 98hp/160Nm, 1.0-litre turbocharged heart. This efficiency can only be achieved with a manual transmission. Prices start from Rs 5.49 lakh for the Magnite, ex-showroom.

Also Read Nissan Magnite review

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March