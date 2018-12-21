Most expensive cars launched in 2018: From cheapest Ferrari to Rolls Royce’s first ever SUV

The year is closing in towards an end and to not look back at how it's been is nearly impossible. While we look forward to new car launches in the coming year, here's a look back at what 2018 brought with it. However, the following list of cars isn't exactly an average car buyer's guide. These are the big ones, the ones you need to be able to drive down to a pub in Monaco. The list has an expensive Ferrari but turns out it is the one with the smallest price tag of all Ferraris, and it ends on Rolls Royce's very first SUV ever which quite simply be the most luxurious SUV in the world.

2018 Mercedes-AMG G63

Beginning with the G-Wagon. Yes, it is the one with the smallest price tag on this list. The 2018 G63 now much larger and more powerful than ever before. Mercedes-AMG G63 gets a growling 4L V8 bi-turbo engine that makes a whopping 685 hp of power and 850 Nm of torque. The new AMG engine sees G-Wagon accelerating from 0-100 in 4.5 seconds. The engine is paired with a 9-Speed automatic transmission. Price: Rs 2.19 crore.

Maserati Gran Turismo

Maserati Gran Turismo is equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 engine, hand-crafted by Ferrari in Maranello. The engine produces 460 hp at 7,000 rpm and 520 Nm peak torque at 4,750 rpm and is paired with a six-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The GranTurismo is the latest Maserati designed by Pininfarina. It will be available in two variants - Sport and the MC. Price: Rs 2.25 crore.

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

British carmaker Aston Martin has launched its most affordable offering, the 2018 Vantage in India in October this year. The 2018 Vantage draws power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine that puts out 503 bhp and 683 Nm and is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed transmission. The Vantage is capable of sprint time of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 315 km/h. Price: Rs 2.95 crore.

Lamborghini Urus

The Urus is Lamborghini's first ever attempt at building an SUV and the result is one of the fastest SUVs the world has seen. Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin turbo engine that makes 641 hp and 850 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Urus is capable of 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. Price: Rs 3.1 crore.

Ferrari Portofino

A replacement for California T 70th-anniversary, Ferrari Portofino is is now the Italian car manufacturer's new entry-level model. The convertible GT is powered by the same engine that came on the California T but has been reworked entirely. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine has been reworked to produce 600 hp and 760 Nm of torque which enables the Portofino to do 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a claimed top speed of over 320 km/h. Price: Rs 3.5 crore.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

The global shift of consumer interest towards SUVs did get Rolls Royce to build such a car but they did it in the only way how - make it as luxurious as possible. Powering it all is a behemoth 6.75-litre V-12 engine that makes 563 hp and 850 Nm of torque. There's four-wheel drive too, although that goes without saying, and four-wheel steering as well! Price: Rs 6.95 crore.