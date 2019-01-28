Most exciting upcoming SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in 2019: Mahindra XUV300, new Renault Duster and more

The SUV market in India it seems is ever on the rise with more and more car manufacturers introducing or launching new models. While some will be an update for an outgoing model, some are completely new - developed from the ground up. Within the SUV class of cars, compact and sub-compact SUVs are especially popular in India since they offer nearly as much as a fully grown SUV would at a price tag not so heavy. Hence, we've lined up sub-compact and compact SUVs launching in India this year just in case you are in the process of choosing one. Mahindra has good news for next month and Maruti Suzuki is readying a rival against it as well. Hyundai has something completely new to offer, and so does Kia. All these and more.

Mahindra XUV 300

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra just recently put a name on its brand new SUV codenamed S201, which has been officially christened XUV 300. During the name reveal, Mahindra let out some details on the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival. It will come with both petrol and diesel engine options - a 1.5L diesel and a 1.2L turbo petrol - the two of which will be paired with a manual gearbox. Bookings for the XUV300 are open at select dealerships in India at Rs 50,000. Prices of the XUV300 are expected to start from the Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). Launch: 14 February

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the petrol version of the Vitara Brezza this year. It will come powered by the same engine that powers the new Ciaz and Ertiga - a 1.5-litre K15B engine with a mild hybrid system. However, it could also be the 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol engine from the Baleno RS which would make for better fuel efficiency and a smaller price tag.

Kia SP Concept based SUV

Kia SP Concept

Being from the same family, the SP will be based around a modified version of the Hyundai Creta platform. Although in line with KIA’s premium positioning, it is likely that the KIA will be more feature-rich. We expect the KIA SP to employ a 1.6-litre diesel engine and be priced largely similar to the Creta between Rs 9-15 lakh (ex-showroom). Expected launch: April-May 2019

Hyundai QXi (Carlino) based SUV

Hyundai Carlino concept

The last two editions of Auto Expo have been witnessing the Hyundai Carlino concept and it has been spotted while on test as well. The test mule showed some similarities to Hyundai Kona and some major resemblance with the Carlino at the rear with similar rectangular tail lamps. The India-bound Hyundai Carlino is expected to draw power from 1.0-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine options. Expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming Hyundai Carlino will challenge the likes of sub-compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Expected launch: March-April 2019

Also Read: MG Motor to launch its first electric SUV in India in 2020: To be Made-in-India

New Renault Duster

2018 Renault Duster (Image for representational purpose)

The new Renault Duster will come with a redesigned exterior with a new design for head and tail lamps, along with new alloys. It will continue to be powered by the same engine options - 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Like the current-generation Duster, it will be available in two- and four-wheel-drive variants, along with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes. Prices are expected to start about Rs 9 lakh (ex-shworoom). Expected launch: Mid-2019