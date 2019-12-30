Most anticipated car launches of January 2020: Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Aura and more!

The month of January 2020 is going to witness the launch of several new cars in India. The launches are going to take place across segments and will also include the debut of all-electric models. Here is the complete list of launches that are going to take place in the month of January 2020.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. It will be India's first all-electric subcompact SUV. Tata Motors has recently unveiled this vehicle and has also commenced the bookings of the same at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants. It's electric motor is capable of churning out 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. When charged to the full, the Nexon EV will promise a range of more than 300 km. At launch, it will not have a direct competitor, however, at a later stage, it will face competition from the likes of Mahindra XUV300 electric.

MG ZS EV

Another electric SUV that is going to make its debut in India during the month of January 2020 is the MG ZS EV. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The electric motor on-board the ZS EV is capable of churning out 141 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. The ZS EV will be offered in two variants. On full-charge, this electric SUV promises to offer a range of 350 km. When launched, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Kona electric.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai is going to launch the next-generation iteration of the Xcent sedan in India during the month of January. Called as the Aura, this compact sedan will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options, all of which will be BS6 compliant. There will be a turbo-petrol engine on offer as well. Prices of the Hyundai Aura are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi Q8

The Q8 is Audi's flagship five-seater SUV. Bookings for the same have already commenced. The Audi Q8 is expected to launch in India with a 3.0-litre, TFSI petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 340 hp of power and paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Being Audi's flagship, it will be loaded with features right up-to-the-brim.