Most affordable CNG SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Fronx

Check out the most affordable CNG SUVs that are currently available in India for under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The list includes the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, etc.

CNG vehicles have gradually become very popular in the Indian market. Ever-rising fuel prices and increasing ownership costs have pondered buyers to consider green mobility vehicles such as bi-fuel CNG cars and EVs. In this article, we have listed the most affordable CNG SUVs in India that are currently available for under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

CNG SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India:

Hyundai Exter CNG

ARAI Mileage: 27.1 km/kg

Starting price: Rs 8.24 lakh

Hyundai recently launched the Exter sub-compact SUV in India and it’s available with a bi-fuel CNG option as well. The Exter CNG is priced from Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 68 bhp and 95 Nm in the CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

ARAI Mileage: 28.51 km/kg

Starting price: Rs 8.42 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG is priced from Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine that churns out 76.5 bhp and 98.5 Nm in the CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

ARAI Mileage: 25.51 km/kg

Starting price: Rs 9.24 lakh

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. This motor develops 86.7 bhp and 121 Nm of torque in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Brezza S-CNG is currently priced from Rs 9.24 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Upcoming Tata Punch iCNG

Expected starting price: Rs 6.99 lakh

We also have a special mention on the list for the Tata Punch. The new CNG version of the Tata Punch will be launched in the coming weeks and it might turn out to be the most affordable CNG SUV in India. It will get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine that churns out 76 bhp and 97 Nm in the Altroz iCNG, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

