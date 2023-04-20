Most affordable cars with front-ventilated seats

Tata Nexon is currently the most-affordable car and compact SUV to offer ventilated seats in India.

Summer is here. As the sun beats us down forcing us to take shelter, driving doesn’t have to be something to run away from. Ventilated seats come in handy to beat the heat and travel in style. Here are the top 5 most affordable cars in India that offer front seat ventilation.

Tata Nexon XZ+ LUX Petrol

Price: Rs. 11.60 lakh

Tata Nexon was the second most-selling compact SUV in March 2023.

The Tata Nexon XZ+ LUX petrol trim is currently the most affordable car to offer front-ventilated seats in India. While the Nexon price starts at Rs. 7.80 lakh, the variant offering ventilated seats is priced at Rs. 11.60 lakh. In March 2023, Nexon was the second most-selling compact SUV with Brezza being the first. It is interesting to note that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza doesn’t offer ventilated seats in any variant.

Kia Sonet HTX Plus turbo iMT

Price: Rs. 12.75 lakh

Kia Sonet’s price starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Sonet is the second car on this list that offers ventilated seats in its HTX Plus turbo iMT variant priced at Rs. 12.75 lakh ex-showroom. Kia and Hyundai are known for their feature-rich cars and the Sonet is a testament to just that!

Read more: 2023 Kia Sonet spied, should Brezza, Venue and Nexon worry?

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus

Price: Rs. 13.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price starts at Rs. 11.56 lakh, ex-showroom.

One of Maruti Suzuki’s rare products that weren’t an instant hit despite being a capable product is the XL6 MPV. The more expensive and better-equipped sibling to Ertiga, the XL6 offers ventilated seats in the top Alpha Plus variant priced at Rs 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The XL6 is also the only model by Maruti Suzuki to offer ventilated seats!

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Petrol

Price: Rs. 14.66 lakh

Hyundai plans to disrupt and simultaneously revive the sedan segment in India by offering the new-generation Verna. Launched at Rs. 10.89 lakh, the 2023 Hyundai Verna dons a new exterior and interior. While the design can be polarising, there’s no denying that the Verna is a well-equipped offering. This makes Verna the most-affordable sedan to offer ventilated seats in India.

Skoda Slavia Style

Rs. 14.80 lakh

Skoda Slavia is a 5-star safety rated car by Global NCAP.

Another sedan that offers ventilated seats is the Skoda Slavia starting onwards with the Style variant. The Slavia is available with two engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants. Slavia is the second car on this list to boast of a 5-star safety rating awarded by Global NCAP. The first is Tata Nexon.