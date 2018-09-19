Most affordable Mercedes-AMG GT in the world with hybrid tech!Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-door Coupé revealed

Just when you thought the Mercedes-AMG GT would be the only one spared of the 43 baby badge, AMG would have you think again. The Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-door Coupé has announced the GT43 which will make it to the streets with a comparatively smaller 3.0-litre petrol motor and will join the ranks as the GT 43 4Matic+ 4-door Coupé. This slightly tamer GT 4-door will go up against the likes Porsche Panamera.

The straight-six motor which the GT 4-door Coupe shares with the Mercedes S450 and CLS450 saloons, and will make 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque. If that’s not enough the car will make another 22hp and 250 Nm of torque from the EQ boost mild-hybrid function. The GT will still be an all-wheel-drive car with power being sent to all four wheels through Mercedes’ Benz 4Matic system. As a result of all this propulsion, the baby GT 4-door gets from rest to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and will continue to build the pace all the way to 270 kmph. The GT43 is expected to make its public debut at the Paris Motor Show next month with a more affordable price tag. You know, for an AMG.

The fact that the nomenclature has the words’ ‘4-door Coupé’ is suggestive that it is a sedan with coupe intentions, think Mercedes CLS. In fact, it draws inspiration from the existing GT Coupé by featuring a fastback-style tailgate. According to AMG Chairman Tobias Moers, this new design element is the fundamental piece in ensuring the GT43 has a high level of day-to-day suitability. The GT43 will be underpinned by Benz’ new MRA platform, a platform that the small GT shares with the CLS and the latest iteration of the E-Class.

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 43; gets its own set of unique styling details and a four-seater layout. New features include a new interpretation of Mercedes’ Widescreen Cockpit, with two high-definition displays for the instruments and infotainment functions set in the dashboard. It still wears the GT badge though and to ensure that you don’t forget it, a wide centre console and the high-set central tunnel is also present.