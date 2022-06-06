Morris Garages introduces MGverse for customers and employees

MG Motor India today announced the MGverse, a platform that combines multiple virtual spaces into a single platform.

MG Motor today announced its vision of MGverse, a Metaverse platform. The MGverse is aimed to offer an immersive experience to its customers and stakeholders through multiple arenas.

The MGverse will act as a medium that combines multiple virtual spaces into a single platform. With this, the carmaker aims to bring MG fans, customers, partners, and employees together to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop.

The MGverse, the brand will provide five different areas for customers:

Explore & Creator’s Center: This will enable the user to personalise and build MG vehicles in the Metaverse. It will also allow customers to take a virtual test drive and also allow customers to book MG cars.

NFT Gallery: This will allow users to witness MG’s collections on display and enable them to collaborate and co-create, list, and transact NFTs on the platform. This platform will also allow individuals and creators to create their own NFT and earn.

MG Car Club: The members of MGCC will get one more avenue to meet, engage and celebrate in the members-only events and concerts. They will also have an option to buy MG merchandise from MGverse.

Gaming Arena: This allows users to experience MG’s racing history. One can choose a racetrack to race in a sportier MG or play other games.

MG Knowledge Centre: It will provide opportunities for employees and partners to upskill and attend virtual training sessions, conferences, and meetings.

The platform will be accessible on mobile and other web browsers to engage customers across age groups and the carmaker is looking to such experiences available for VR (Virtual Reality) headsets. The platform will be executed in phases, with the first phase being implemented during the coming festive season.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is a step forward where users can interact with visualised data, just like in the real world. At MG, we strive to provide our customers with immersive experiences at every touchpoint. MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions to consistently enhance the customer experience in the future.”