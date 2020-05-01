Exclusive: More powerful Nissan Kicks facelift bookings to start in May; will rival Creta, Seltos

The new Nissan Kicks facelift might just be the shot in the arm for the Japanese manufacturer and could come with really competitive pricing.

By:Updated: May 1, 2020 1:32:14 PM
Image of the current Kicks used for reference

The heavily updated BS6 Nissan Kicks facelift showed us a glimpse of what it will look like in a spy shot from Thailand. While it is unclear if this is the same model that is coming to India, Express Drives has now learnt that the new Nissan Kicks bookings in India will begin this May. May 19-20 is the likely date. The booking date might be pushed by a week depending on when the lockdown ends. Nissan might start bookings online wherein you register your interest and a sales representative will call you back. Currently, the website only has this provision.

Also Read Nissan Kicks: Revival attempt by the company

Coming back to the topic at hand, Nissan India has made sure that the Kicks has every necessary equipment in its arsenal. While it right not be as extensive as the Creta or even Seltos, the Kicks might carve a niche for itself here. For starters, there is a 154hp/254Nm, 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor. This engine is all-new for our market and will effectively replace the 1.5-litre turbo diesel.  Nissan will make it available with an X-Tronic CVT as well as a 6-speed manual. The engine is also claimed to be fuel-efficient as well. For those looking for a less expensive engine, there is also the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol too.

Nissan might add a few features too. Something like a wireless charger or even a sunroof. The upholstery might also be changed a bit. There will be new LED headlights as well. An enhanced warranty package, as well as pricing lower than the competition, will definitely be an icing on the cake.

Things seems to be tough for Nissan India at this time. None of the products at present are BS6 compliant. At present, the company has teased the updated redi-Go and now the Kicks. It is likely that other products might be updated in due course.

