Hyundai Elantra facelift arrives in India: More fluidic and more advanced

The Elantra is Hyundai India’s flagship sedan, and one that embodies the company’s fluidic design philosophy quite well. But in the face of intense competition—especially Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia—the Elantra had to undergo a makeover, inside and out. The company has now launched the all-new Elantra that not only gets a radical design, but is also India’s first ‘connected’ premium sedan.

Unlike the previous generation model, the new Elantra looks sportier and grander. It has a new front grille, redesigned headlamps and tail-lamps, coupe roofline, and a new bumper. However, somewhere it does appear the design has been inspired by certain Audi and Lexus cars.

The biggest change is inside the cabin. There are first-in-segment features such as wireless phone charger and front ventilated seats, and then there is Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology that was seen in the Venue compact SUV earlier this year.

Like the Venue, the Elantra can also be monitored and controlled remotely. It’s got an in-built device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM that, among other things, can help track the vehicle if it’s being driven by someone else, and in the AT variants you can even start or stop the engine remotely using an app on a smartphone. Along with remote engine start, you can set the desired temperature inside the cabin using the mobile app.

As of now, it’s available only in petrol—the 2.0-litre BS-6 engine mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT gearbox. The claimed fuel-efficiency is 14.6kpl. It’s priced from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).