More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

In March this year, Tiago's AMT equipped mid-spec variant XTA was introduced at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By:Updated: Jun 29, 2021 5:18 PM
Tata Tiago in Arizona Blue

Tata Tiago has been added with a new variant that sits below the existing XT trim. The XTO variant was introduced silently at a price of Rs 5,47,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it more affordable than the XT by about Rs 15,000 as it misses out on features like the Harman music system, AM/FM, USB, speed-based volume control and Bluetooth connectivity. What it does get is equipment like steering mounted audio and phone controls, and four speakers.

The Tiago had been available in nine trims – XE, XT, XZ, XTA, XZ Plus, XZ Plus dual-tone, XZA, XZA Plus and XZA Plus dual-tone. The prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 6.9trim.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec trim.

Also read: More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

In related news, Tata Motors is expected to introduce the Tiago with a CNG kit. A test mule of it has been spotted multiple times already. Post the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, Tata Motors discontinued the diesel Tiago.

In its place, the CNG version might take place and offer customers a decent blend of performance as well as mileage. We expect the Tata Tiago CNG launch to happen sometime in August 2021, only with the manual transmission though.

In March this year, Tiago’s AMT equipped mid-spec variant XTA was introduced at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tiago XTA model is equipped identically to the XT manual variant.

The Tiago was launched in India back in 2016 and was updated in early 2020 prior to the BS6 emission norms were enforced. The Tiago facelift dropped the diesel offering since and is available as a petrol-only model.

