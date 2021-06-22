More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant will be available with the option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

By:Updated: Jun 22, 2021 5:18 PM

A leaked image of a Hyundai Creta recently suggested that a new variant was on its way and now, the manufacturer has silently launched it. The SX Executive variant that will sit between the S and SX variants has been launched in both petrol and diesel engine options at a price of Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh (both prices ex-showroom), respectively. With this, the SX Executive variant is about Rs 78,000 more affordable than the SX variant, however, will only be available with a manual transmission.

Based on the SX variant of the Creta, the SX Executive boasts a list of features that include a shark fin antenna, steering-mounted controls, a Bluetooth mic and a USB port. What it misses out on is a factory-fitted music system, however, could be made available as an accessory.

The SX Executive variant also doesn’t get chrome on its door handles, rearview monitor, voice control system, and a burglar alarm. What it does get is a panoramic sunroof, along with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, cruise control and climate control as standard.

The trim will be available with the option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will not have the option of the most powerful engine option, which is the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol.

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar launched at Rs 16.3 lakh: 7-Seat SUV ready to fight the Tata Safari

In related news, Hyundai launched the much-awaited Alcazar 3-row SUV in India last week. With underpinnings borrowed from the Creta but with some heavy modifications, the Alcazar is offered in six and seven-seat configurations. In comparison to the Creta, the Alcazar 6-seat model will feature two captain seats with a centre armrest with storage and more. Click the link above for all details.

