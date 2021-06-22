More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant will be available with the option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

A leaked image of a Hyundai Creta recently suggested that a new variant was on its way and now, the manufacturer has silently launched it. The SX Executive variant that will sit between the S and SX variants has been launched in both petrol and diesel engine options at a price of Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh (both prices ex-showroom), respectively. With this, the SX Executive variant is about Rs 78,000 more affordable than the SX variant, however, will only be available with a manual transmission.

Based on the SX variant of the Creta, the SX Executive boasts a list of features that include a shark fin antenna, steering-mounted controls, a Bluetooth mic and a USB port. What it misses out on is a factory-fitted music system, however, could be made available as an accessory.

The SX Executive variant also doesn’t get chrome on its door handles, rearview monitor, voice control system, and a burglar alarm. What it does get is a panoramic sunroof, along with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, cruise control and climate control as standard.

The trim will be available with the option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will not have the option of the most powerful engine option, which is the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol.

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar launched at Rs 16.3 lakh: 7-Seat SUV ready to fight the Tata Safari

In related news, Hyundai launched the much-awaited Alcazar 3-row SUV in India last week. With underpinnings borrowed from the Creta but with some heavy modifications, the Alcazar is offered in six and seven-seat configurations. In comparison to the Creta, the Alcazar 6-seat model will feature two captain seats with a centre armrest with storage and more. Click the link above for all details.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.