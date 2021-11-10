Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Fuel prices are also a reason why the sale of CNG cars has caught on tremendously in India. In the period from April to September alone, there was a 97 percent increase in CNG car sales in the country.

The discussion on fuel prices these days is finding its way onto news panel discussions and dinner tables at home alike. Never had anyone paid over Rs 100 for regular petrol in India until the scenario changed not too long ago. If you’re a 90s kid, you’ll remember your parents filling up the car with petrol that retailed at Rs 30 a litre. But let’s not go so far into the history books, let’s just look at one year ago. In a span of one year, there has been a 44.5 percent increase in the monthly cost of fuel in a small petrol car, a 34 percent increase in fuel cost for a diesel car and a 14.3 percent increase in the monthly fuel cost of a CNG car.

The data we’ve calculated is based on a 50 km daily commute in a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios which claims an ARAI approved fuel efficiency of 21 kpl in its 1.2-litre petrol version, 25 kpl in diesel and 18.9 km/kg in its CNG version.

Fuel prices today:

Petrol – Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi

Diesel – Rs 86.67 per litre in Delhi

CNG – Rs 47.48 per kg in Delhi

Monthly fuel cost for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios petrol/diesel/CNG for a daily commute of 50 km on today’s fuel prices:

Petrol manual – Rs 6,190 per month (50 km a day at Rs 104 per litre)

Diesel manual – Rs 4,350 per month (50 km a day at Rs 87 per litre)

CNG manual – Rs 3,174 per month (50 km a day at Rs 48 per kg)

Fuel prices in Delhi as on 1st March 2020:

Petrol – Rs 72.01 per litre

Diesel – Rs 64.7 per litre

CNG price in Delhi as on 4th April – Rs 42 per kg

Monthly fuel cost for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios petrol/diesel/CNG for a daily commute of 50 km on fuel prices from March-April 2020:

Petrol manual – Rs 4,285 per month (50 km a day at Rs 72 per litre)

Diesel manual – Rs 3,250 per month (50 km a day at Rs 65 per litre)

CNG manual – Rs 2,777 per month (50 km a day at Rs 42 per kg)

Fuel prices are also a reason why the sale of CNG cars has caught on tremendously in India. According to news reports, in the period from April to September alone, there was a 97 percent increase in CNG car sales in the country.

There are currently 11 CNG models on sale in the country, of which Maruti Suzuki dominates with a market share of 81 percent.

Register now – 2021 Electric Mobility Summit – A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.