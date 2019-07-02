Monsoon Fury: When to abandon your car and how to stay safe on flooded roads

It is that time of year again when the city of Mumbai struggles with the monsoon downpour as the streets and homes get flooded. Rains in 2005 proved devastating leaving thousands stranded on the roads in their cars. This year, the situation is taking a similar turn. In a very tragic incident today, two people were killed in an SUV that was submerged at Malad Subway.

We hope the situation improves in the city and a safe commute for the people of Mumbai is ensured and soon. All driving must be postponed for now unless completely unavoidable. If you must commute in such weather conditions, there are some precautions you can take to stay safe.

What to do

- Never underestimate the depth of water since the roadbed may be washed away under the water. Never attempt to drive through flowing water and understand that water two feet deep is capable of carrying away most automobiles.

- If your car does get surrounded by water and the engine stalls, and if you can get out safely - abandon your car and move to higher ground.

- If you are stuck on a flooded street, switch on headlamps and hazard lamps so someone can spot you, unbuckle your seat belt, unlock the doors, roll down your windows and climb out.

- If the car is completely submerged, the windows won't roll down as most cars now come with electronic operation. You won't be able to open the door until the water pressure is equalised. This means you'll have to wait for the water to enter your car and fill up to about your neck level. Once done, swim to safety. The most important thing to keep in mind in such a situation is to stay calm.

What not to do

- Do not panic. You need to keep your wits with you to make better decisions.

- Do not use your energy in trying to open a door because the water pressure will keep pushing them to shut (wait for the pressure to equalise).

- Do not try to break the windows. If the water pressure has not equalised, the window glass will explode inward on you or the other occupants along with gallons of water gushing in.

How to get home safely through flooded streets without killing your car

- Do not waste time trying to save your belongings.

- Once out, do not stay with or around the car. Move to higher ground. Do not stand on the car's roof. You could be carried away with it if the car is swept away, or you could hurt yourself if it abruptly moves.

- If you see the water receding from your car, do not attempt to go back to it, the water can rise again. The emergency services will tow it out when deemed safe.