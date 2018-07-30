Monsoon Discounts on Cars in August 2018: Upto Rs 90,000 off on new Hyundai Elite i20 and Rs 7 lakh on BMW 330i

When an array of taxation, duty and regulation changes hit the country last year, one expected the automotive industry to take a hit. However, the Indian Automotive industry steam-rolled through, showing naysayers that it would take a lot more than a few regulation changes to slow the industry’s growth. Car dealers are in fact offering discounts across the spectrum on various cars from hatchbacks to SUVs to keep the buzz going even ahead of the festive discount season. additionally, some new models in the offing have created stock clearance discount opportunities. If you are in the market for a new car and don’t mind having an older model for a whole lot cheaper take a scroll through and find out if there’s a good deal on the list that fits your pocket.

Hatchbacks:

Ford Figo

Up to 1 lakh off

Ford’s Figo hatchback is one of the more interestingly designed hatches on sale in India with decent cabin design and features. Unfortunately, the Figo never set the sales charts on fire as competition at the time of its launch offered more features. Luckily, there is an updated model on the horizon scheduled to get a new petrol motor as well as a host of new features. In an attempt to defibrillate the almost flatlined sales on the old models, dealers are now offering benefits that could range up to a lakh depending on the dealerships and at that price, the Figo makes a great buy as it's a fun-to-drive car.

Hyundai i20

Discounts up to 90,000

The 2018 Hyundai i20 was launched with some design changes and mild interior updates and the Hyundai dealers that we have spoken to are offering about Rs 90,000 in terms of discounts on the new Hyundai i20. It is important to know that these discounts might bring the i20 to a point where the corresponding models are cheaper than the Swift. If you have had an i20 in mind for your next car, you’d better hurry as most discounts around these cars expire at the end of the month.

Hyundai Grand i10

Discounts Up to 1 lakh

The Grand i10 which is slotted against the Maruti Suzuki Swift has a lot going for it as the hatchback is both comfortable and spacious and is powered by an 83 hp 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 75 hp 1.2-litre diesel motor. Despite all of this the Hyundai i10 has been plagued with slow sales when compared to the newer more relevant Maruti Suzuki Swift. Ahead of the launch of the AH2 Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefit schemes resulting in a benefit of up to to Rs one lakh for the Grand i10 depending on the model, trim and dealership.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Discounts Up to 75,000

There is no doubt that the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the company’s best selling cars and its tall-boy design, efficient motor and spacious interiors make it a strong contender in the urban environment. With a new model of the Wagon R in the pipelines, one can expect to gain discounts and benefits that could amount to up to Rs 75,000 depending on the area.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Savings up to Rs 45,000

Maruti’s new upscale hatchback sold under the Nexa umbrella features a 75hp, 1.3-litre diesel and 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engines and gets a fair amount of additional conveniences to make up for the premium price. However, in the price-sensitive Indian market, the Ignis has not been able to stand up to market expectations due to which for July, Maruti dealers are offering benefits to the tune of Rs 45,000 on the Diesel variant while the petrol variant is expected to be Rs 35,000 less expensive.

SUVs & MPVs

Tata Hexa

Save up to Rs 1 lakh

Up until Tata Motors launches the Harrier, the Hexa is Tata’s flagship SUV. In manual trim, the Hexa also gets an option AWD drive system to help it take on segment rivals like the Mahindra XUV500 as well as the Jeep Compass. Both the competing SUVs are relatively newer in the market with more contemporary features. These features are resulting in some dealerships offering heftier discounts and benefits to the tune of Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Hexa.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Discounts up to Rs 6 lakh

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is available with both a petrol and diesel motor, as the C-Class of SUVs takes on the Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5. The GLC gets an extensive feature list with most luxuries being offered as standard. Currently, dealers are offering a pretty hefty discount on the GLC with up to Rs 6 lakh off on the model depending on the dealership.

Audi Q3

Discounts up to Rs 3.5 lakh

The Q3 is the smallest among Audi’s SUVs with rivals that include the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. However, the strongest new contender in the segment is the new Volvo XC40 which offers a whole host of extra features at a very competitive price. To meet the new competition head-on Audi have announced discounts of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on the small SUV. Considering the price tag this 3.5 lakh discount makes for a huge difference considering that prices for this SUV start at 34 lakh.

Toyota Innova Crysta petrol

Discounts up to Rs 55,000



While the Innova Crysta is far from a slow-mover, the luxury Taxi of our time, the diesel Innova Crysta has been rather consistent in terms of sales, besting most other MPVs in its segment by a long shot. However, if we were to talk about the petrol powered Innova which sports a 166hp, 2.7-litre engine that is relatively responsive, sales can be a little slower considering the drab mileage figures that are associated with the petrol motor. The Innova Crysta petrol is now being offered at a discount in the range of Rs 55,000 at most locations, depending on unsold stocks at various dealerships.

SEDANS

BMW 330i M-Sport

Discounts up to 7 lakh

The M-Sport edition of the BMW 330i gets a properly quick 252 horsepower motor along with a pretty well-equipped features list outside and inside along with a few M-Sport original touches like door runner pads, signature shift levers and a few other cosmetic changes. What you miss out on in the 3-Series is space in the back seats, although if you consider the Rs 7 lakh discount across dealerships, the M-Sport petrol BMW does start sounding like a very valuable deal.

Audi A3

Discounts up to 5 lakh

The smallest Audi sedan has only one natural rival in the country, the Mercedes-Benz CLA. As the market trend shifts away from sedans in favour of SUVs, smaller sedans are having a hard time finding takers. For those who are still interested in buying this quick compact sedan can do so now with discounts of up to Rs 5 lakh being offered to boost sales.

Ford Aspire

Discount to Rs 1 lakh

The Ford Figo Aspire is one of our favourite compact sedans earning its reputation for being quick and comfortable. However, its lacklustre feature list has made sales quite difficult in a market full of newer more feature-oriented sub-compact sedans. Although this will be true for a short period until Ford brings in the new Aspire in a few weeks.For now, discounts can go up to Rs 1 lakh at most Ford outlets.

Maruti Ciaz diesel

Discounts up 80,000

The Ciaz has been one of the strongest contenders in the executive sedan space for the longest of time, although now in the intermediate stages of its product cycle ahead of a mid-cycle refresh, Ciaz sales have understandably slowed down. This could be another reason why dealerships are offering up to Rs 80,000 off on the old Ciaz before new stocks come in.