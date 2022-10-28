Modified Suzuki Jimny Convertible worth $120,000: Here’s how it looks

A three-door Suzuki Jimny has been modified into a convertible SUV and its total cost stands at a whopping $120,000 (INR 99 lakh appx.). This makes it one of the most expensive Jimny’s in the world.

Suzuki Jimny is a very popular SUV across the world, thanks to its compact footprints and off-roading capabilities. The Jimny is also a mod-friendly car and off-road enthusiasts love to customise their prized possession. Recently, some images of a modified Suzuki Jimny convertible have gone viral on the internet and here’s how this SUV looks like.

This one-off Suzuki Jimny convertible SUV is from China and it has been modified by a Chinese tuning firm called YiChe Garage. While the Suzuki Jimny is not officially on sale in China, it has been imported for around $60,000. The company spent another $60,000 on its modifications and its total cost stands at a whopping $120,000 (INR 99 lakh appx.).

This makes it one of the most expensive Jimny’s in the world. The modified Suzuki Jimny convertible takes design inspiration from Great Wall Motor’s Tank 300 SUV. It features a revised front fascia with a new grille and all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV also gets rugged wheel arches with chunky tyres and a spare wheel at the rear with rectangular LED taillamps.

Mechanically, however, this modified version of the Jimny remains identical to its standard counterparts. Globally, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 100 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case. The Suzuki Jimny is expected to be launched in India next year, albeit in a stretched five-door avatar.

