Modified Suzuki Jimny Convertible worth $120,000: Here’s how it looks

Suzuki Jimny is a very popular SUV across the world, thanks to its compact footprints and off-roading capabilities. The Jimny is also a mod-friendly car and off-road enthusiasts love to customise their prized possession. Recently, some images of a modified Suzuki Jimny convertible have gone viral on the internet and here’s how this SUV looks like.
This one-off Suzuki Jimny convertible SUV is from China and it has been modified by a Chinese tuning firm called YiChe Garage. While the Suzuki Jimny is not officially on sale in China, it has been imported for around $60,000. The company spent another $60,000 on its modifications and its total cost stands at a whopping $120,000 (INR 99 lakh appx.).
Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc
This makes it one of the most expensive Jimny’s in the world. The modified Suzuki Jimny convertible takes design inspiration from Great Wall Motor’s Tank 300 SUV. It features a revised front fascia with a new grille and all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV also gets rugged wheel arches with chunky tyres and a spare wheel at the rear with rectangular LED taillamps.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Mechanically, however, this modified version of the Jimny remains identical to its standard counterparts. Globally, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 100 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case. The Suzuki Jimny is expected to be launched in India next year, albeit in a stretched five-door avatar.
Also Read: Top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022: Brezza, Carens & more
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.