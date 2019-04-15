Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: ‘Royal Brat’ with chrome finish, chunkier tyres looks fantastic!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is quite a revolution in India's oldest motorcycle manufacturer's lineup for it is powered by the largest displacement engine of all RE bikes and it's a newly-developed parallel twin. But one aspect remains the same as older Royal Enfield models – their popularity with custom bike builders. We've seen some examples of customised Interceptor 650s, and now we've got one carried out by ace bike builder from Thailand, K-Speed Customs. This Interceptor 650 in its shiny new avatar has been christened 'Royal Brat' and it quite lives up to it.

The custom-built Interceptor 650 largely retains its original personality but now it boasts of a chorme paint job and has a scrambler appeal due to the bigger profile tyres and no fender at the rear. Other modifications include new exhaust, headlamp, shorter seat, and a new handlebar as well.

In terms of engine and power, the Royal Brat is the same as a standard Interceptor 650, which is powered by a 648cc parallel twin engine that makes 47 ps at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. K-Speed has also tweaked the suspension setup.

K-Speed's custom-built Interceptor is rather impressive and Vimal Sumbly, Head of Asia-Pacific, Royal Enfield agrees. He tweeted the images of the Royal Brat as a job well done.

Ace Thailand builder 'K-Speed Custom' reimagines Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as a meatier 'Royal Brat'. Its a true beauty in Chrome! Pic k speed custom #interceptor650 #royalenfieldtwins #easygotback #puremotorcycling pic.twitter.com/HwmJvdlk3H — Vimal Sumbly (@Vimalsumbly) March 14, 2019

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was alongside its cafe racer version Continental GT 650 in November 2018 at prices starting Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Braking to the duo is taken care of with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered with the bikes as standard to offer added safety. The suspension system of the two bikes comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.