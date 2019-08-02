Modified Mahindra Marazzo with DC Design interior: Lounge seats, TV, refrigerator & oodles of luxury features

Mahindra Marazzo is essentially an MPV that can accommodate seven or eight passengers and in our test runs, we've found it to be rather a comfortable one. But if you're ready to fish out some more money and you want a more comfortable place for your commutes or a vehicle that is comfortable and up with the times in terms of tech for long-distance drives, Mahindra Marazzo can be modified into something like this. Meet the Marazzo with a cabin designed by DC Design and hence it offers all the comfort, convenience, and entertainment features you could ask for.

The Dilip Chhabria-lead design house has given the Mahindra Marazzo an interior ambience easily comparable to a car that carries a price tag of Rs 1 crore. The DC Design Marazzo was first showcased in September 2018.

The DC Design interior package is available at Mahindra dealership level at Rs 5.25 lakh (prices can differ from one dealership to another) and can be added to all existing versions of the Marazzo. The warranty on the car remains intact since the customisation is in collaboration with Mahindra. It takes about two to six weeks for the job to upgrade the interior

The modified Mahindra Marazzo with DC Design interior offers rather quite a lot of the price with the focus being on the centre row seats. The standard seats are replaced with electrically adjustable lounge recliners. The passenger on the seat on the left also gets a retractable footrest and a backrest that can recline to 160 degrees. The right-hand seat also reclines but just not as much as the left one which is usually opted by chauffeur-driven passengers.

The centre console in the second row has a touchscreen panel for controls of seats, lighting, and infotainment system. Both seats get 10.1-inch screens equipped with Android TV in their front. The centre console also houses a 7.0-litre refrigerator.

Mahindra Marazzo Video review: Why this Mahindra MPV is the best value for money 7/8 seater vehicle

Moving over to the front, the dashboard is covered in faux leather and gets wood inserts on the steering wheel, centre console, and door panels. There's more leather around the cabin in the colour that the buyer chooses. The third-row seats have been refurbished as well.

Under the bonnet, the DC Design Mahindra Marazzo remains the same with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 123 hp and 300 Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.