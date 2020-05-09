Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

If rumours are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki could introduce a 5-door Jimny in India, then this modified model rendering could be the first glimpse of what it might look like.

Land Rover has had the Defender, Toyota the Land Cruiser, Jeep with the Wrangler, while Humble Suzuki has had the Jimny, trotting along under the radar since 1970. Now in its fourth-generation and looking as cute and mighty as ever, Jimny conquered terrain and hearts worldwide and it seems like everyone wants one. I know I do!

While the latest and adorable little 4×4 has been on sale since 2018, the Jimny has been the forbidden fruit for the Indian market. That is surprising on two levels because the Maruti kept making the second-gen Jimny (sold as the Gypsy) till 2019 and secondly, the brand holds the single largest market share in the country and by some margin. But as a lot of people have been enquiring about the new Jimny from India hoping that it will arrive shortly. Finally, at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki decided to park one on their stand to gauge the response from the market, although a small demographic. However, rumours around the good old internet suggest that the brand is looking to introduce the Jimny but with a catch.

The Jimny has always been a three-day model ever since it was conceptualised. However, to be able to cater to a wider audience, the rumours suggest that Maruti is looking to develop a five-door version of the Jimny for India. But since we have never seen a five-door model of the car, we were unsure of what to expect… until now!

We tripped upon a couple of renderings of an elongated Jimny with five doors. While it retains the front and rear design as normal, these renderings hive us a glimpse of what the Jimny for India may look like. While I’m not a one to judge, but I can’t help but feel it may take most of the charm and cuteness away from the Jimny as a five-door. I understand that some may agree with me, while many would disagree as well.

The Jimny’s popularity comes from its capabilities that are obscured by its unassuming and humble looks which it retains to this day. With a five-door model, it may feel overambitious. But, as these are only renderings, and there is no official word from Maruti Suzuki if at all the Jimny is actually bound for India, whether 3-door or 5-door, the Jimny deserves the respect it has garnered over its life. If the Jimny arrives in India, I wouldn’t mind standing in line to for one and I probably will, but I wouldn’t mind waiting for longer if it came with no more than three-doors. Would you?

Image Source: medaka.5ch

