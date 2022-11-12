M&M plans five electric passenger vehicle offerings between now and 2025

These offerings would be based on Mahindra’s Born Electric platform Inglo. Mahindra’s new Inglo platform is a modular electric skateboard which will be equipped with Volkswagen’s MEB components including the electric drivetrain, and the battery system.

The automotive division is one of the key drivers for M&M and no doubt it is focussing on making its business future ready. The company in a bid to garner a greater share of, the now steadily rising electric vehicle segment, is planning 5 new launches between now and 2025.

Mahindra’s electric range will have two divisions, the XUV.e and BE. The former will be based on the current ICE platforms while the latter will be built from the ground up and will be based on the Iglo platform. The five upcoming EVs include both brands —BE.05, BE.07, BE.09, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9.

The Inglo platform will underpin vehicles, in length, from 4,368mm and 4,735mm while the wheelbase will have minimum flexibility from 2,762 to 2,775mm.

To ensure the safety of the EV’s battery, with the help of the new platform, Mahindra will be able to increase the ground clearance up to 218mm. Just for context, the current electric vehicles at best offer 190mm ground clearance.

Coming to the battery pack design and technology, Mahindra will opt for Lithium Iron Phosphate, commonly known as LFP chemistry which means they are more stable, safer in extreme conditions and have a longer life cycle. The Blade Prismatic architecture allows for better heat dissipation.

Mahindra will offer a plethora of battery capacity from 60-80kWh along with fast charging options which will juice up 80 percent of the power in less than half an hour. According to the automobile manufacturer, the 80kWh battery will offer a range of up to 450 km under the WLTP cycle.

As is already known, the company has earmarked a substantial amount to further its EV business. As per reports the company plans to invest north of Rs 3,000 crore in electric vehicles business and may also consider a new brand name for its electric SUV offerings.