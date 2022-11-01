M&M October sales grow 60 percent, maintains domestic market lead in SUVs

The company, for the second consecutive month, has led the SUV sales in the domestic market on the back of strong festive demand.

Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 32,298 Passenger Vehicles (PV) in October registering a growth of 60 percent from 20,130 units sold last October.

The PV segment includes the sales of its Utility Vehicles (UVs), cars from its electric vehicle subsidiary Mahindra Electric, and vans.

The company, for the second consecutive month, has led the SUV sales in the domestic market on the back of strong festive demand, which has been substantially fueled by the newly-launched Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

The UV segment as a standalone clocked 32,226 units, up by a massive 61 percent, as compared to 20,034 units a year-ago period.

The positive trend, thereby, has helped the UV player to clock 201,021 units in the H1 FY2023, a massive uptick of 77 percent, as against the 113,485 units in the corresponding half a year ago.



Exports, on the other hand, saw a slight decline in October. Total exports stood at 2,755, down by 13 percent, as compared to the corresponding month in 2021. However, in YTD, the company saw a 5 percent growth YoY as its H1 FY2023 tally stood at 18,511 units as compared to 17,553 in H1 FY2022.



Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, “Our sales volume continued to grow in October on the back of strong festive demand. We sold 32,226 SUVs in October, registering a growth of 61% fueled by robust demand across our portfolio.”