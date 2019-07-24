Mitsubishi Pajero Sport facelift spied: New exterior design and feature updates inside

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has been spotted in full view without camouflage revealing the updates the new version will receive on the inside and out. Based on the photos posted on Jalopy Car Thailand Facebook page, the new Pajero Sport will sport a three-slat grille covered in chrome and a split headlamp set up. The air dam will be larger and will have C-shaped chrome inserts. Also seen in the photos is a silver skid plate, new six-spoke alloy wheels, a spoiler and roof rails.

Moving over to the inside of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, the cabin will get a black colour scheme with silver inserts and a central infotainment screen with vertically stacked aircon vents on either side. It gets new climate control and a new digital instrument cluster. Based on the images, expect the new Pajero Sport to come equipped with steering-mounted controls, electronic parking brake, and driving modes as well.

The present generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in India is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 176 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm at 1,800-3,500 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic. Currently, there are no details about the engine options that will be launched with the 2020 Pajero Sport.

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport will be making its global debut in the coming weeks, however, there is so far no word about its arrival in India or when. If launched, the new Pajero Sport will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Images: Jalopy Car Thailand/Facebook