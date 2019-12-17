Mitsubishi Outlander prices slashed by over Rs 5 lakh: Gets new features and lower price

Mitsubishi has now slashed the price of the Outlander SUV by over Rs 5 lakh. The Outlander was launched in 2018 - the brand’s first launch in 6 years in India. At the time of launch, the Outlander was priced at around Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom) as it was a direct import (CBU). Additionally, the Outlander offered in India is only available with a petrol engine. However, due to the lack of demand for the petrol-only SUV from the Indian market, the brand has been forced to slash the price of the Outlander massively.

The Outlander now carries a price tag of Rs 26.93 lakh which might be a good bargain for a large 5+2 seat petrol-powered SUV. The Outlander available in India is the third generation model which rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, VW Tiguan, Honda CR-V among others in its segment.

Powering the Outlander is a 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder, MIVEC petrol engine which develops 165bhp and 222Nm of torque. The engine is only available with a CVT automatic gearbox and power is sent to a Multi-Select 4WD system. The current Mitsubishi Outlander focuses on being a premium offering and comes with a decently equipped cabin which features leather upholstery with a black and beige colour scheme, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, a 6-inch touchscreen infotainment system or an option of 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto. For safety, it is equipped with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD and Hill Start Assist.

The Outlander is available in seven exterior colour options which include Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, White Solid, White Pearl and Titanium Grey. Exterior features on the Outlander include heavy chrome accents, LED headlamps, DRLS and tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels,