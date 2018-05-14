Mitsubishi Outlander launched in India at Rs 36 lakh: Will take on the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

Mitsubishi have launched the Outlander SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom, India), as of now Mitsubishi will only launch one variant in India. The new 2018 Outlander benefits from ‘Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield’ design philosophy which means that the SUV gets a redesigned front fascia, redesigned grille, slimmer headlamps and completely redesigned front fenders. Mitsubishi claims that the new Outlander has over 100 engineering and design improvements”. As is the norm the interiors and the new Mitsubishi Outlander have been reworked, with a new steering wheel tying together an array of changes that include a new upgraded infotainment system and better seats and higher headliner. It sits on 18” alloy wheels and sports a new rear bumper along with LED tail lamps.

Mitsubishi doesn’t mess around when it comes to updates, the 2018 Outlander has not been left behind. The under the skin, there's a new chassis, redesigned suspension and new electric power steering system while lower NVH levels are also promised along with thicker rear door glass, weather stripping and sound deadening materials. Now in India Mitsubishi will only bring the single engine option; a 166 hp 2.4-litre motor mated to Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) setup. Skipping the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine offering 224 bhp power and 290 Nm torque mated to a CVT automatic transmission. Bookings for the Outlander have been opened at a starting price of Rs 2 lakh. Although you will have to wait a month for deliveries.

For those you not in the know Mitsubishi is counting on a resurgence in India, back by their parent company Renault-Nissan, and betting big on the Outlander to drive this growth. With a strong line of products that are reliable to a fault and its competitive pricing in comparison to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, it could well be India’s answer to the long reign of the Fortuner.