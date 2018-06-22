Mitsubishi Outlander is back! Skoda Kodiaq rival has a lot going for it at a price of Rs 31.54 lakh

Mitsubishi has launched the new 2018 Outlander, making it the second SUV to be on sale by the Japanese carmaker. Mitsubishi Outlander price in India has been fixed at Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and the SUV is being offered in a single variant only. The particular model that goes on sale in India has been selling in global markets since 2015. The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has arrived in India via the CBU (Completely Built Up) route and gets a new design language when compared to the outgoing model. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to six-step CVT automatic gearbox. The engine is good for respective power and torque outputs of 167 bhp and 222 Nm. Currently, Mitsubishi has no plans of launching a diesel Outlander in India but it might launch a plug-in hybrid version of the SUV at a later stage as it sells this model in many international markets.

Mitsubishi Outlander is being offered in a seven-seater configuration. The second and third rows can be folded in order to provide more luggage space. The Outlander comes with features like an electric sunroof, keyless entry and a dual-zone climate control system. The cabin of the seven-seater SUV offers a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 710-watt Rockford Fosgate sound system. The SUV gets automatic headlamps and wipers along with paddle shifters. The headlamps and fog lamps are all LEDs and so are the DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and tail lamps.

As far as safety is concerned, the Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with active stability control, six airbags and hill start assist. Since the SUV is offered in a single variant, all these features are being offered as standard. 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has been launched in a total of seven colour options namely White Solid, Cool Silver, Black Peral, Cosmic Blue, Titanium Grey, White Pearl and Orient Red. The new Mitsubishi Outlander challenges the likes of Skoda Kodiaq along with the next generation Honda CR-V that was showcased at Auto Expo 2018 and will be launched in India in the coming months.

Mitsubishi Outlander Market Success Potential

The Outlander got off to a decent start in India and continued to be popular even after getting the facelift, wherein it got the face of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. However, owing to the poor network and ageing models from the partnership between Mitsubishi and Hindustan Motors, the entire product portfolio faded into oblivion. Now though, Mitsubishi is operating individually in the country and is aiming for a revival. The new Outlander is one of the first few steps towards this revival. Considering the global product strategy of Mitsubishi it would be safe to assume that we'll be seeing more SUVs being launched in India but sadly no more of the iconic Lancer that so many of us grew up admiring. At least for now.