Mitsubishi Outlander back in India! Honda CR-V rival officially launched at Rs 31.95 lakh

The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has been officially launched and with that being said, the SUV has finally made its comeback in the Indian market. The bookings for the SUV had already begun in India a few months back and the brand did not even keep the price a mystery. The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is now officially on sale in India at Rs 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and is available for sale in a single variant only. The new Outlander has been launched in a total of seven colours namely White Solid, Black Peral, Cosmic Blue, Cool Silver, Titanium Grey, Orient Red and White Pearl. The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander locks horns against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and also the new Honda CR-V that is set to be launched in the coming months.

The new Outlander arrives in India via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route and is the second SUV on sale in India by the Japanese automaker. The SUV draws power from a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a six-step CVT gearbox, churning out 167 hp of power and 222 Nm of torque. Currently, the company has no plans of launching the Outlander with a diesel engine in India but a plug-in hybrid version might arrive at a later stage as it is already on sale in some global markets.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is being offered with a seven-seat configuration and the second and third-row seats can be folded for more luggage space. In terms of safety, the new Mitsubishi Outlander gets seven airbags, hill start assist and active stability control. Other notable features on the new Mitsubishi Outlander include an electric sunroof, dual zone climate control system and keyless entry. The cabin gets leather seats and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 710-watt Rockford Fosgate sound system.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander is one of the first models through which the company is aiming for a revival after its tie-up with Hindustan Motors came to an end. While we can expect more SUVs rolling out from Mitsubishi in the future, there will be no new Lancer sadly for India in near future, a car we have been admiring right since our childhood.