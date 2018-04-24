Mitsubishi Lancer coming back but not as a sedan! Here’s how it might look like

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi now plans to bring back the legendary Lancer brand as a new crossover vehicle and just the sheer idea of it sounds very interesting. Post joining the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Mitsubishi has seen an increase in its sales globally and now the company is working to bring in some new age SUVs, a small car and the Lancer confirms a report on Auto Express.

From what reports suggest, Mitsubishi will bring in a C-Segment crossover for the international markets and will take on the likes of Toyota C-HR and Ford Focus. The company is also looking for a hybrid and electric version of its new Lancer based crossover. Trevor Mann, COO, Mitsubishi Motors confirmed Auto Express that the new design direction of the Mitsubishi Lancer is close to being finalised.

He was further quoted saying, “Lancer’s probably the easiest one; we believe we’ve got a solution that could fit the segment. Because if you look globally, the C-segment hatchback market is not shrinking. It’s down a bit in the US and Europe. But its numbers are still expanding in China. So there is the appeal. And I think because the segment is so large globally, we’ve got to take a look at it.”

Mitsubishi has a firm product strategy in place, There are many new products that will roll out by 2025. The company will replace it ASX, Outlander and its L200 pick-up and will bring in new generation Mitsubishi Pager and Mitsubishi Lancer in the coming 2-3 years. The company had showcased its Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept vehicle at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show on which the future design of Mitsubishi cars will be based on.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tsunehiro Kunimoto, Corporate Vice-President, Head of Design, Mitsubishi Motors was quoted saying “Our main preview image shows how it could evolve into a new Lancer hatch. “Just because it’s C-segment doesn’t mean it has to be a very conventional hatchback."

The company is thinking quite radically and his to create a new type of hatchback vehicle. The new Mitsubishi Lancer is likely to be based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF C/D platform that also underpins cars like Nissan Qashqai, Nissan X-Trail, Renault Kadjar, Renault Megane and Renault Koleos. So we expect the new version of the Lancer to be premium but also the most affordable SUV by the company. It will feature the e-Evolution’s crossover shape and potentially will come with four-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain. There will also be common elements from the Alliance that would be integrated into the new platform.

Globally and also in India, Mitsubishi Lancer is a popular brand and the company would be considering it to bring to India. The company currently is prioritising its global market and while the time frame is not decided, India is a very big market for Mitsubishi to skip it.