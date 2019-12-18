Mitsubishi India requests government to extend BS-VI deadline: Here’s why

In what comes across as a shocking revelation by a source, Mitsubishi India has requested the Indian government to prolong the BS-VI transition date. Mitsubishi India, the source claims, spoke with Nitin Gadkari (union minister for road, transport and highways) on this. Gadkari though hasn't relented and instead cited examples of other makers who are frantically in a line-up to meet the deadline. In fact, majority of them already have BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles in India.

Mitsubishi India, the source confirms, chose to approach the government because they aren't making any vehicles here. The company imports the two models - Pajero Sport Select Plus and the Outlander from Japan. The Euro-VI compliant models are working out to be too expensive and as it is Mitsubishi products are considered costly in India. It is likely that the cost of a BS-VI model will go up by a significant Rs 6-8 lakh, thereby rendering it out of contention.

So, what happens with Mitsubishi India products post April 2020? The source says that the management is still working on a solution. The source also clarified that the Outlander in its current form, with some minor engineering, will easily meet BS-VI standards. After all, it is available only in petrol format and will likely remain the same even after April 2020. The Outlander recently received a price slash, however the source says that it was mandated from Japan. The current recession in the Indian auto sector is said to have caused it. Mitsubishi had launched the all-new Outlander at Rs 32 lakh a couple of years ago. The price now is Rs 27 lakh. Not only this, the vehicle has received few enhancements like a Bluetooth as well as Android Auto compatible infotainment system. The first lot of 40 vehicles have already been sold out and the revised price models are from the second batch.

On being probed on the sales figure, the source said that around 12-15 Outlanders are sold in a month, pan-India. This being said, it is sad to see these capable products selling in such low numbers. Mitsubishi India should be bringing in new products annually and instill confidence within its customers by increasing its sales as well as service outlets. The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was in contention for an Indian launch. A model was also spied on a trailer truck here recently. However, the source says that the launch is quite some time away as such plans are put on hold now.