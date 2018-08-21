Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV to launch in 2020: Everything on this Jeep Compass rival!

Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV 2020: Hot on the heels of the launch of the new Mitsubishi Outlander, now one would come to understand Mitsubishi is just getting started. The next SUV launch which set to be in 2020, is likely to be the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a five-seater SUV, which will take on Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV. While India will have to wait till 2020, the Eclipse is already on sale in international markets.

In fact, some reports suggest that while the Eclipse Cross as a product is already in production-ready guise for the Indian market, Mitsubishi is working on adding certain features which are prerequisites by Indian regulations. The Eclipse Cross will be launched with a BS6 compliant motor and will need to check a few more standard safety feature boxes before Mitsubishi can start rolling them out in 2020. The Eclipse on sale abroad is based around the same platform of the Outlander. Which makes it larger than both the Mahindra XUV as well as the Jeep Compass. The Eclipse nomenclature although is not new to Mitsubishi although, the previous car that had the Eclipse badge was a sports sedan. In fact, the styling which is provocative, to say the least, tries to stress heavily on the SUVs crossover DNA. The chrome grille and even the split-tailgate design are far from convention.

The Eclipse on sale internationally gets leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Rockford Fosgate music system, a 360-degree parking camera an HUD and dual-zone climate control. We expect that the will launch with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol that makes 163hp and 250 Nm of torque. A 2.2-litre diesel is expected to follow. One of the strongest reasons to buy the Eclipse would be the safety that it offers, considering the feature list of safety gadgets that the Eclipse offers aside from the fact that the chassis has been rated 5 stars.