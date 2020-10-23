‘Misusing’ hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

In order to promote the right use of hazard lamps, Shillong Traffic Police recently put out a social media post in which it says that misusing hazard lamps might attract a challan for you next time under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Using the hazard lamps of your vehicle inappropriately might land you in trouble! Now, while many of you must be clear in your heads in terms of when exactly to use the hazard lamps of your car, bike or scooter, there is a good chance that many of you might still be having some doubts. For the latter, no need to worry as in this article, we will break it down for you! First, what are hazard lamps? Well, this feature is common in almost all cars and some modern-day two-wheelers can also be seen with it. Switching on the hazard lamps starts flashing all the turn indicators of your vehicle simultaneously, thereby enhancing the visibility of your vehicle. You must have seen a large number of motorists using the hazard lamps of their vehicles in scenarios like rains, fog etc.

Well, doing this is wrong as hazard lamps are meant to alert other motorists on the road in case of a mishap. Having said that, the aforementioned lights are only meant to be used in case of an emergency, for instance, a vehicle breakdown. Now, to the big question as to how can flashing hazard lamps be wrong in certain circumstances? Switching on hazard lamps while you are moving might give a false impression to the motorists behind you that you are stationary. This can create a confusing situation and can lead to an accident.

*HAZARD/WARNING LIGHTS*

Take your few seconds and read it…

Many of our drivers are misusing it to go Straight… in fact some of us we actually dont know what exactly it is used for…

Be careful and responsible in using signals, next time you might get a challan under 177 MV Act.

Impart this knowledge and do share.

Thank u. Posted by Shillong Traffic Police on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

In order to promote the correct use of hazard lamps, Shillong Traffic Police recently put out a social media post in which it has stated that misusing hazard lamps might attract a challan for you next time under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The exact amount for the challan has not been disclosed. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, let us know what do you think about this step by Shillong Traffic Police?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.