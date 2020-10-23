‘Misusing’ hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

In order to promote the right use of hazard lamps, Shillong Traffic Police recently put out a social media post in which it says that misusing hazard lamps might attract a challan for you next time under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

By:Updated: Oct 23, 2020 7:26 PM

 

Using the hazard lamps of your vehicle inappropriately might land you in trouble! Now, while many of you must be clear in your heads in terms of when exactly to use the hazard lamps of your car, bike or scooter, there is a good chance that many of you might still be having some doubts. For the latter, no need to worry as in this article, we will break it down for you! First, what are hazard lamps? Well, this feature is common in almost all cars and some modern-day two-wheelers can also be seen with it. Switching on the hazard lamps starts flashing all the turn indicators of your vehicle simultaneously, thereby enhancing the visibility of your vehicle. You must have seen a large number of motorists using the hazard lamps of their vehicles in scenarios like rains, fog etc.

Well, doing this is wrong as hazard lamps are meant to alert other motorists on the road in case of a mishap. Having said that, the aforementioned lights are only meant to be used in case of an emergency, for instance, a vehicle breakdown. Now, to the big question as to how can flashing hazard lamps be wrong in certain circumstances? Switching on hazard lamps while you are moving might give a false impression to the motorists behind you that you are stationary. This can create a confusing situation and can lead to an accident.

*HAZARD/WARNING LIGHTS*
Take your few seconds and read it…
Many of our drivers are misusing it to go Straight… in fact some of us we actually dont know what exactly it is used for…
Be careful and responsible in using signals, next time you might get a challan under 177 MV Act.
Impart this knowledge and do share.
Thank u.

Posted by Shillong Traffic Police on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

In order to promote the correct use of hazard lamps, Shillong Traffic Police recently put out a social media post in which it has stated that misusing hazard lamps might attract a challan for you next time under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The exact amount for the challan has not been disclosed. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, let us know what do you think about this step by Shillong Traffic Police?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Auto LPG: World's third most popular automotive fuel as a viable alternative in India

Auto LPG: World's third most popular automotive fuel as a viable alternative in India

Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch on 6 November: Specs and expected price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch on 6 November: Specs and expected price

Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Honds H'ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Honds H'ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here's how to avail!

Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here's how to avail!