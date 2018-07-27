Mission Impossible Fallout: Amazing cars, bikes that Tom Cruise rides and crashes in MI 6

The new movie from the successful Mission Impossible franchise is out and Tom Cruise is back once again with some of the craziest stunts Hollywood has ever produced. Mission Impossible Fallout is being reviewed as one of the best movies in its franchise and in its sixth part Tom Cruise is seen riding and crashing a BMW Motorrad bike and chasing down in a BMW classic E28 5-Series on Parisian streets.

The Mission Impossible Fallout is out in theatres in India and as all previous movies, the movie gets some fancy gadgets inline with the storyline chasing a dangerous terrorist organisation to save the world. Tom Cruise is known to all the stunts himself and in this particular movie, he took training to learn how to fly a chopper. While shooting the MI Fallout, Mr Cruise also broke his ankle and which is not very surprising now. In the movie, he is also seen crashing a BMW R Nine T motorcycle.

Besides the BMW R Nine T, the movie also showcases R1200 GS police motorcycle for a bit along with BMW F800 GS. The other famous chase in the Mission Impossible Fallout is the chase in which Tom Cruise in the classic 5 Series. Mission Impossible Franchise is known to showcase the new BMW cars, in the past, BMW i Vision concept car was showcased been driven on Mumbai streets in the Ghost Protocol movie and in the last movie - Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, the high-speed chase involves a BMS S1000 RR.

The movie is clearly one of the most awaited films of the year and had already got some good reviews including the best Mission Impossible movie yet title. It stars aside Tom Cruise (obviously!), Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, and Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett will join the franchise.

If you are still not impressed with the star cast, the cool cars and bikes used in the Mission Impossible Fallout movie will certainly drag you from your homes to the movie screens. The movie is clearly a must watch not just for Tom Cruise fans but for every movie lover.