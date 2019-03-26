Delhi’s next big step towards electric mobility: 131 new charging stations and where to find them

Electric vehicles coming from Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad will be able to make use of the charging stations

In a bid to push electric mobility in the country, the government has approved a plan to set up 131 public charging stations in the capital. The plan includes setting up some of these stations at such locations so that electric vehicles coming from Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad as well. The plan approved by the Ministry of Power and Delhi government includes setting up 33 EV chargers at Metro stations, 34 at CNG filling stations, 24 at Indian Oil filling stations, 15 at Bharat Petroleum, and nine at Hindustan Petroleum outlets. Besides these, one each will be set up in the car park at IGI Airport Terminal 3 and Jamia Milia.

According to the plan approved, the charging stations will be set up and operational within three months. The Power Ministry, in consultation with municipal authorities and Delhi government, has decided that three municipal corporations and Delhi Transco Ltd will lead the project in their respective areas.

The government expects that eventually private firms will enter the EV charging station business once it becomes financially viable. Range anxiety has been one major cause deterring prospective buyers from opting electric vehicles. The government hopes that such projects will solve help improve public perception of EVs and take forward the plan to go 25% all-electric.

Charging points every 3 km with 100% subsidy to popularise EVs: Delhi’s new electric vehicle policy

In a draft EV policy released in November last year, Delhi government said that it aims at having 25% of total vehicles in Delhi converted to electric vehicles and to do so it will offer an array of incentives and promote setting up of charging infrastructure in both residential and non-residential areas.

The policy further proposes a complete waiver of road tax, registration fee and parking charges for all-electric vehicles by 2023. The draft policy also mentions that to develop charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Delhi, the government plans to have charging points at every 3 km and offer a subsidy of 100% (up to Rs 30,000) to set up charging points (for the first 10,000 points) in Delhi.