Mini reveals brand new logo for use on its product lineup starting 2018

Mini has introduced a new logo that the brand will begin using on its cars starting March 2018. The new cars will be adorned by the new badge on the bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel and the key fob. It will no longer be the three-dimensional logo that every Mini car has had since 2000. The objective of introducing a more simple logo, without the three-dimensional and grey shades, is to convey the "authenticity and clarity". Also, the flat appearance of the new logo will allow Mini to place it on more surfaces. The winged wheel with the brand name is still printed in capital letters at the centre and will carry a contrasting black-and-white effect.

The British premium brand owned by BMW already showcased the new logo on the all-electric Mini concept that was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show earlier this year. The Mini Electric Concept is an emission-free vehicle that gets new technologies and a host of customisation options. The first pure electrically powered vehicle by the German marque will be manufactured at large scale at the company's plant in Oxford and will go on sale in 2019.

On the other side of the spectrum, there is the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept. Making its debut at the IAA Cars 2017 in Frankfurt, the GP takes inspiration from the carmaker’s legendary triumphs in the Monte Carlo Rally exactly 50 years ago, an inspiration that BMW says has led to a great performance on the track and the road.

The character of the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept is defined by a motorsport heritage which stretches back over more than five decades. Indeed, the classic Mini was transformed by legendary sports car designer John Cooper into a byword for driving fun on the road and an extraordinarily successful competitor on the race track and rally scene.