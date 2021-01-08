MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

MINI 3-Door Hatch, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition has been launched in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available.

MINI India has introduced a special edition of the MINI 3-Door Hatch, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in. MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 41,70,000. A tribute to the racing legend and his triumph of the Monte Carlo Rally, MINI brings back the iconic No. 37 to the starting line with the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition.

What is the Paddy Hopkirk Edition?

In 1964, the classic Mini Cooper S clinched the first of three victories at the legendary Monte Carlo Rally. At the wheel was the then 30-year-old Northern Irish rally driver Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk in the iconic No. 37 Red Mini Cooper S.

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a modern interpretation of the classic Red Mini Cooper S driven by Paddy Hopkirk at the Monte Carlo Rally. The limited-edition features a Chili Red exterior colour with Aspen White Roof, Black Mirror Caps, 16″ Light Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke in Black and Exterior Elements in Piano Black (Bonnet Scoop, Door Handles, Fuel Filler Cap, Waistline Finisher, MINI Emblem Front & Rear, Kidney Grille Strut).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Features exclusive to the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition include the iconic No. 37 Sticker in white on both sides and No. 37 badging on Side Scuttles as well as the Keycap. The Paddy Hopkirk signature appears on the illuminated Door Sills, the C-pillars and on the Cockpit Facia along with a rear sticker in matt black. A single Bonnet Stripe in white with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature and 33EJB badging of number plate further enhances the special edition’s exclusivity. The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition also includes the Panorama Glass Roof, Comfort Access System, Rear View Camera, and John Cooper Works Sport Leather Steering Wheel.

It is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that makes 192 hp and 280 Nm, paired with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddle shifters. The car sprints from 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and has a top speed limited to 235 km/h. It gets three driving modes standard MID mode, SPORT mode, and GREEN mode that supports fuel-efficient driving.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.