MINI offers price protection amid FTA uncertainty

Move comes even as British luxury brands JLR and McLaren have already announced price reductions linked to expected FTA benefits.

MINI India has rolled out a Price Protection Assurance Program aimed at reassuring prospective customers as uncertainty around the timing and impact of free trade agreement (FTA)-linked duty reductions continues to influence buying decisions. The BMW Group-owned brand will offer price protection for 180 days on select imported models. Under the scheme, if prices are reduced during this period due to the impact of an FTA, dealerships will refund the difference between the net invoiced price and the revised ex-showroom price.

Models like the MINI 3-Door Cooper S, MINI Convertible and MINI Countryman, all of which are imported from Europe and the UK, are offered with this price protection plan.

Impact of the India-UK CETA

The move comes as luxury carmakers closely watch the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is expected to lower duties on certain imported vehicles. Expectations of lower prices have prompted some buyers to postpone purchases, creating uncertainty for brands reliant on imported models, according to dealer sources.

BMW-branded cars, SUVs and motorcycles have not been included in the programme as nearly 95 % of the company’s portfolio sold in India is locally assembled. The company said any price revisions on eligible imported BMW models would be announced once trade agreements are finalised.

Industry Response

MINI’s move follows price actions by other British luxury brands. Jaguar Land Rover earlier reduced prices of the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV by up to ₹75 lakh, passing on part of the expected duty benefit. British supercar maker McLaren is also preparing substantial price reductions across its India line-up, with cuts expected to be significantly larger.

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The proposed duty relief stems from the India-UK trade pact, which envisages a phased reduction in customs duties on qualifying UK-built vehicles. However, the agreement is yet to come into force, with both governments still completing ratification procedures. Until then, brands adjusting prices are effectively factoring in the anticipated benefits ahead of implementation.