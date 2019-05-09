MINI John Cooper Works hatch launched at Rs 43.5 lakh: Fastest MINI on sale in India

Mini India has today launched the 2019 iteration of its John Cooper Works hatchback in India at a price of Rs 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The John Cooper Works (JCW) now stands as the most powerful vehicle in Mini's line-up in India. It is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of churning out 231 BHP of power along with 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The hot-hatch can do a sprint of 0-100 km/h in a matter of 6.1 seconds.

The Mini John Cooper Works offers three different driving modes. These are MID, SPORTS and GREEN. These modes alter the steering and engine response in order to provide an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride-comfort, performance and efficiency respectively. The JCW is a 3-door hatchback which has been launched in its hardtop avatar. It is going to retail in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The Mini John Cooper Works comes with a hexagonal grille up front with a cross member which has been finished in red. It also comes with racing stripes on the boot-lid. In addition to this, there are LED headlamps on offer along with LED daytime running lamps. The tail-lamps are also LED and the design of the same is in the shape of the Union Jack. The JCW comes with a contrasting roof colour while the wing mirrors are offered in either white, black or red colour scheme. Other exterior highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels. The aggressive looking front and rear bumper along with the rear spoiler provide this hot-hatch with the required aerodynamic edge.

On the inside, the JCW comes with leather upholstery. It offers John Cooper Works sports seats with headrests that have been draped in Carbon Black Dinamica leather. The car comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The car also comes with a heads-up display, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi audio system with 12-speakers.

This hot-hatch comes with a number of safety features. These include dual-airbags, brake-assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-Flat tyres as standard. There are a number of accessory packages on offer as well. Prices of the same range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 3 lakh.