Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini India has just rolled out a new John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition. Every year, during the festive season, the brand has a dolled-up Mini on sale. The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is the model for this year. It is limited to only 15 units, thereby lending it an air of exclusivity and one can order it only online on the Mini India website. It is priced at Rs 46.90 lakh, ex-showroom. One can order it only in one colour – Racing Grey Metallic. The car is inspired by the GP vehicle and features its livery. Melting Silver Metallic mirror caps, roofs, and a JCW spoiler too are available with this car. A piano black exterior package can be seen near the headlamps, fuel-filler cap, door handles, grille surround and the Mini emblem. There are also 18-inch alloy wheels with dual-tone and GP hub caps.

The air scuttles and intake trim are done in carbon fibre. Inside, there is the leather dinamica upholstery with the sports seats. The floor mats are done in red stitching. The steering wheel too gets a different leather combination with red stitching. There are also 3D printed paddle shifters along with GP badging. JCW stainless steel pedal caps too are being offered. As is the case with the “regular” JCW, one gets a panoramic sunroof as well. There is no change in the 2.0-litre, TwinPower turbo petrol engine. It still makes 231hp of power and 320Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with this engine.

One gets AppleCarPlay, Navigation, 360 watt Harman Kardon sound system and many other facilities with this car. There is also a HUD. The Mini is to be used as a strict two-seater though it has four seats. It is one of the most thrilling sportscars, this side of a Porsche, we have driven.

