Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

The Mini John Cooper Works GP Edition is limited to only 15 units, thereby lending it an air of exclusivity and one can order it only online on the Mini India website.

By:November 5, 2020 12:32 PM

Mini India has just rolled out a new John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition. Every year, during the festive season, the brand has a dolled-up Mini on sale. The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is the model for this year. It is limited to only 15 units, thereby lending it an air of exclusivity and one can order it only online on the Mini India website. It is priced at Rs 46.90 lakh, ex-showroom. One can order it only in one colour – Racing Grey Metallic. The car is inspired by the GP vehicle and features its livery. Melting Silver Metallic mirror caps, roofs, and a JCW spoiler too are available with this car. A piano black exterior package can be seen near the headlamps, fuel-filler cap, door handles, grille surround and the Mini emblem. There are also 18-inch alloy wheels with dual-tone and GP hub caps.

Also Read Mini John Cooper Works road test

The air scuttles and intake trim are done in carbon fibre. Inside, there is the leather dinamica upholstery with the sports seats. The floor mats are done in red stitching. The steering wheel too gets a different leather combination with red stitching. There are also 3D printed paddle shifters along with GP badging. JCW stainless steel pedal caps too are being offered. As is the case with the “regular” JCW, one gets a panoramic sunroof as well. There is no change in the 2.0-litre, TwinPower turbo petrol engine. It still makes 231hp of power and 320Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with this engine.

One gets AppleCarPlay, Navigation, 360 watt Harman Kardon sound system and many other facilities with this car. There is also a HUD. The Mini is to be used as a strict two-seater though it has four seats. It is one of the most thrilling sportscars, this side of a Porsche, we have driven.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period