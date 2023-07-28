MINI introduces new OLED screen embedded with OS 9

The new OLED circular screen mounted on the dashboard runs on MINI’s latest OS 9 software.

MINI has supposedly taken a giant leap by introducing its latest Operating System for its upcoming new generation models. The new OS 9 is embedded within an all-new 9.44-inch OLED screen that sits in the middle of the dashboard.

Dubbed as the MINI Interaction Unit, the new OS 9 is the first version of the operating system to be based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The British brand claims this to be the first display of its size to carry an OLED screen in the global auto industry.

MINI OS 9 features, layout

The new OS 9 from MINI is optimised for touch and voice control and also home to the brand’s new in-built cloud-based navigation system, which provides charging-optimised route planning for the electric versions of the new Mini Cooper.

Centre of the screen gets the Start menu where personalised content can be selected and launched by swiping to the side. The lower section of the screen gets a fixed status bar containing the menu items “Navigation”, “Media”, “Telephony”, “All Apps” and, depending on the situation, “Home”, which can be selected directly.

Meanwhile, the upper screen area is reserved for driving-relevant content such as the vehicle speed and important information on the vehicle status. The optional Head-up display shows the most important information for the driver in their field of view. The screen also provides access to the so-called Mini Experience Modes – Core, Green, Go-Kart, Balance, Timeless, Vivid, Personal, and Trail.

Each of the experience modes– gets specific interface design and additional light and sound effects. The navigation system consists of new three-dimensional maps and an AI view. MINI has also added a new voice assistant module named Spike which is activated on saying the words “Hey MINI” thus providing quick access to functions such as navigation, telephony, radio, and temperature.

New audio system for all-electric MINI models

Mini claims the new-gen all-electric models will come equipped with new sound modules including driving sounds in the interior, an unmistakable MINI brand sound to confirm the car’s identity from the outside, jingles for the new MINI Experience Modes and 30 new sound signals with information and warning functions. This new feature will be first added to the upcoming MINI Cooper Electric.

For the uninitiated, MINI will globally introduce the all-electric Cooper E as a new entry-level EV to its range in the coming few months. It will sit below the Cooper SE currently on sale in India at Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom).