Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

New bits in the Mini Countryman facelift include a digital instrument cluster as well as a choice of at least four engine options, along with a petrol-hybrid version that will appeal more to the fuel economy conscious.

If you wanted an SUV from the Mini India range, there is precious little other than the Countryman that is available. While it looks very much like one of the super-fun hatchbacks that Mini India sells, the Countryman has a jacked height and can seat five in reasonable comfort. Mini has now globally unveiled the Countryman facelift. The Mini Countryman is available in India with only a petrol engine, with prices starting from Rs 38.5 lakh, ex-showroom. It is likely that the aforementioned facelift will be launched in India in a couple of months from now. The Mini Countryman facelift price in India could be slightly above that of the outgoing model but it should bring in newness to the package. While there are no direct rivals, the Mini Countryman could be compared with the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Volvo XC40.

New bits in the Mini Countryman facelift include a pair of headlights that are full-LED with DRLs in them. Mini designers have also tweaked the grille a bit and have got in new 16-inch alloy wheels to the equation as well. At the rear, the lights have taken inspiration from the Union Jack flag. Inside the cabin, there is a new upholstery and most importantly, a 5.0-inch colour instrument cluster makes its way here. Things get interesting under the hood as the standard choice of engines available with the Mini Countryman facelift now is a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor. This engine produces 134hp and 220Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The base version is a front-wheel drive model primarily, with optional AWD available as well. AWD versions get an 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

There is also the more powerful 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is currently doing duty under the hood of the Indian car. The S variant gets this. This engine is good for 175hp of power and 280Nm. Mini also offers the Countryman with a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine for the fuel economy conscious buyer. This engine is paired with an electric motor and a 7.6kWh Li-ion battery pack. The total output is 124hp and 220Nm with overboost. Mini has paired this engine with a 6-speed Steptronic transmission. The Mini Countryman SE gets AWD as standard.

If you thought that the diesels are done away with, you’re mistaken. The 1.5-litre diesel producing 116hp and 270Nm is still available and can be optioned with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT. There is also the 2.0-litre diesel that makes 150hp and 350Nm. A 6-speed manual or an 8-speed Steptronic transmission can be optioned here. If you opt for an AWD version with the 2.0-litre diesel motor, one gets the 8-speed auto gearbox. The SD Countryman is the most powerful diesel model here and makes 190hp and 400Nm. This engine is paired to the 8-speed automatic and also gets AWD.

