Mini Countryman Black Edition launched at Rs 42.40 lakh: Here is what is new

Around the festive season, Mini India has a habit. One that we love. They launch limited edition models of their existing fleet. This year, it is the Mini Countryman Black Edition. Priced at Rs 42.40 lakh, there are only 24 units available for the Indian market. Based on the JCW Inspired petrol model, the Countryman Black edition costs Rs 1 lakh over the former.

JCW mirror caps done in carbon fibre (black colour), a black ornamental grille, piano black trim for the head as well as tail lights, black lettering for the Countryman nameplate, bonnet stripes in black and even roof rails done in black round up the exterior changes. Mini also offers 18-inch JCW runflat tyres. Inside, customers will get the head-up display, JCW enhancements, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mini Wired package, electric seat adjustment with memory function and black leather seats. The seats are comfortable and this is one Mini that can seat five in good comfort too. The boot space also has a picnic table that enhances the utility aspect of the model.

As far as the mechanical bits go, this one is powered by the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 192hp of power and 280Nm. The engine is paired to a 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Mini claims a fuel efficiency of 14kmpl. 0-100kmph is achieved in 7.5 seconds.

Mini recently showcased an all-electric Cooper model. This one could likely make its way to the Indian market sometime next year. It all depends on the infrastructure support. Parent company, BMW, already has the i8 in our country and not long ago, was also testing the feasibility of the i3. Unfortunately, BMW will not be present at the 2020 Auto Expo. Even Motorrad will not be there. Want more information on who is coming and who isn't? Check this link.