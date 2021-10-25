MINI Cooper SE electric car officially teased: India launch soon

MINI India has officially teased the MINI Cooper SE electric car on its social media handles. The new MINI Cooper SE will be the first all-electric car from the BMW Group for the Indian market.

BMW Group is finally planning to launch its first all-electric car for the Indian market. MINI India has officially teased the MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback on its social media handles, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. The same has been listed on the company’s official India website too with the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. The new MINI Cooper SE three-door electric hatchback was globally unveiled in the year 2019 and now, it will be brought to India via the CBU-route.

The MINI Cooper SE is an electrified version of the MINI’s three-door hatchback. While it looks almost identical to its ICE counterpart, this EV is around 145 kg heavier than the petrol version. However, like most other EVs, the grille is now replaced by a smooth body panel and it gets a lot of chrome accents along with the ‘E’ badge. It also gets new neon yellow accents, both on the outside as well as on the inside of the hatchback, along with new aero-optimised wheels.

The new MINI Cooper SE gets a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery and it has a WLTP certified range of 233 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack is paired with a powerful electric motor that churns out 184 PS of power and 270 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds while it has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. This electric hatchback can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours using an 11kW charger while a 50kW DC fast charger can juice it up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

MINI India has recently teased the MINI Cooper SE on its social media handles and this electric hatchback is expected to be launched in the country soon. The company will initially bring this electric car to India via the CBU-route and later, it might be assembled at the BMW India Group’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The new MINI Cooper SE is expected to be priced in India around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, it will be the most affordable luxury electric car in India and will indirectly rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-PACE, Audi e-tron, etc.

