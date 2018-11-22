Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP: Track-focused hot-hatch to debut in 2020

Mini Cooper took the wraps off the John Cooper Works GP concept last year. The track-focused version will come with an aero kit, a minimalistic interior to save weight, an integrated roll cage. Mini has now confirmed that JCW GP will be put in production and will be head and should land on dealer lots in 2020. The hotter version of the hardtop Mini will follow in the lines of 2006 JCW GP and 2012 JCW GP. The two had two seats, manual transmissions and a roll cage. Also, the two were in limited numbers.

Mini manufactured 2000 units of the 2006 and 2012 GP models. We expect the number to be around the same this time for the new Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP.

Not many details are available so far, however, based on the 2006 Mini Cooper S Works GP and the 2012 Mini John Cooper Works GP, it is likely to get a boost in power and a stiffer suspension setup. Mini could reveal some more details at the upcoming LA Auto Show.

The new Mini Cooper JCW GP's exterior is marked by large aprons both front and rear, side skirts and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the inside, the John Cooper Works GP Concept gets track-inspired elements, such as a roll cage and a pair of low-mounted bucket seats with five-point belts. The instrument cluster is clean and crisp and gear shifts are done via paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The perky little city car Mini was transformed by legendary sports car designer John Cooper, who created a hot-hatch capable of taking on a racetrack and start a career in motorsports. Mini now has over 50 years of experience in motorsports, registering so far three overall victories in the Monte Carlo Rally.