Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

Only the Countryman now is available with a diesel engine in India while all other models come with the familiar 2.0-litre petrol motor.

By:Published: April 23, 2020 6:32:18 PM

Mini has silently updated its entire portfolio to BS6. While the BMW Group did make an announcement of moving first their petrol to BS6 and then the diesel, there was no specific news about the Mini or for that matter, BMW Motorrad. A quick glance on the Mini website shows that the Cooper 5-door, as well as the Clubman, are missing from the list. While we will let you know in a bit whether these models have been discontinued or not. First, let’s take a look at the price list to see if they have changed or not.

Mini Cooper S 3-door

The Mini Cooper S 3-door range used to start from Rs 29.9 lakh. However, this was the diesel engine and in basic spec. Mini India has done away with this variant and instead now focusses on the turbo petrol. The 3-door is now available in one variant – S for Rs 34.5 lakh. This is Rs 30,000 over that of the BS4 version. There are no changes to the feature list.

Mini Cooper S convertible

The Mini Cooper S convertible also uses the same format, features from the 3-door. Even the engine is the same – 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol making 192hp of power and 280Nm. Both use a 7-speed DCT but the 3-door is slightly faster than the convertible. The convertible is also heavier of the two. Claimed mileage has dropped by 0.4kmpl. Price of the BS6 model is Rs 38.90 lakh, Rs 1.6 lakh more than the BS4 car.

Mini Cooper S JCW

Also Read Mini Cooper JCW road test

Launched last year, the JCW was always a BS6 from the start. This 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder stonker engine is massaged to make 231hp of power and 320Nm. The JCW is priced at Rs 43.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mini Countryman

The only model here to have a BS6 diesel engine is the Countryman. The 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 190hp of power and 400Nm. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The claimed mileage is the same as the BS car – 19.19kmpl. The BS6 price is Rs 37.40 lakh, the same as the BS4. There are two other petrol engines that are in the same state of tune as the Cooper S. The Countryman S is for Rs 38.50 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh over that of the BS4 while the JCW Inspired price has gone down by Rs 2 lakh (now Rs 42.4 lakh), ex-showroom.

As for the missing 5-door model, BMW India says that it is likely that all the existing units may have been exhausted. Probably because of the pandemic, fresh stock might not have come in. The Clubman in the meanwhile is set to get a facelift. It looks like the launch might now be a bit delayed. Blame the coronavirus!

