MINI Cooper 5-door Resolute Edition sheds veils: Practical and stylish

MINI Cooper 5-door’s Resolute Edition is the company’s newest one on the block. It features a slew of cosmetic updates inside-out.

To showcase a blend of traditional sporty characteristics and versatility, Mini has taken the wraps off the new Resolute Edition of the MINI 5-door. It comes with a slew of changes, most of them remain cosmetic ones. Previously exclusive to the JCW models, the Rebel Green paint scheme now makes its way to the MINI 5-door Resolute Edition. For the ORVM caps and roof, a contrasting Pepper White finish is used, which can be swapped optionally with a black finish.

The accentuated appeal of the Resolute Edition is benefitted by the edition-spec highlights used around the headlamps, tail lamps, door handles, radiator grille, side scuttles, and trunk release handle. MINI has also used Piano Black finish for the logos and motifs, exhaust tips, and inner frame of the front grille. Classic Black trim pieces around the lower edge of the windows complement the overall appeal of the Resolute Edition of the model.

Meanwhile, the“RESOLUTE” inscription on the bonnet and door sills adds to the charm. Furthermore, the 18-inch light-alloy wheels finished in Pulse Spoke Black theme are exclusive to the Resolute Edition. Smaller 17-inch alloy wheels can also be opted in the Tentacle Spoke Black trim.

The MINI 5-door Resolute Edition sources power from a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder motor that features MINI’s TwinPower Turbo Technology. It can belt out 134 bhp of peak power output. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. With the latter, the 0-100 kmph sprint takes 8.3 seconds, while the top speed is claimed at 207 kmph.

On the inside, the anthracite finish for the roof liner and Black Pearl/Light Chequered theme for the upholstery aids cohesiveness to the Rebel Green exterior paint finish. In addition, the Resolute Edition MINI Cooper 5-door comes with MINI Driving Modes, which allow the driver to toggle between various drive and suspension settings.

