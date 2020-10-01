MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

New MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is available in Deep Laguna metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44,90,000

MINI India has introduced a special edition of its best-selling Convertible, the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available and can be booked through shop.mini.in. The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first special edition launched in 2007. It gets distinguishing design elements on the exterior and interior.

MINI was born out of a crisis. It’s a brave and daring brand that is authentic, inventive and optimistic by nature. It brings people and communities together, offering them unique and unfiltered experiences even in the most extraordinary times. The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is available in Deep Laguna metallic exterior colour. It is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology, delivering 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and can do a top speed of 230 km/h. The engine is paired with a newly-developed seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddle shifters.

The MINI Convertible also offers driving modes. In addition to the standard MID mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving and the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving.

The soft top MINI gets Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk leather seats in Anthracite with braided piping in Dark Petrol and accent seams in Energetic Yellow. The new interior surface features a decorative cockpit and door trim with Petrol finish.

